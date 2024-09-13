Missing 34-year-old man last seen near River Wick

A man has been reported missing after being last seen near River Wick.

Police say the last sighting of Daniel Ferguson was at around 7.50pm on Thursday, September 12 on Bridge Street at Cliff Road.

The 34-year-old failed to return home and was subsequently reported missing.

Daniel is described as white and around 5ft 10.

He is being described as having a medium to large build and short, dark blond hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a khaki-coloured jacket with a blue rucksack and a violin case.

Police and family growing ‘increasingly concerned’

Inspector Colin MacLean from Police Scotland said: “Our concern for Daniel is growing, his family is understandably concerned that he didn’t return home and they just want to know he is safe and well.

“If anyone saw Daniel or has any information as to where he may have gone, please contact us.

“I would people to check garden sheds, or any other outbuildings as Daniel may have sought shelter within.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3738 of September 12.