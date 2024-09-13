Missing 34-year-old man last seen near River Wick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Missing 34-year-old man last seen near River Wick

The last sighting of Daniel Ferguson was on Thursday evening.

By Ena Saracevic
Police are appealing for information that could help find Daniel Ferguson.
Police are appealing for information that could help find Daniel Ferguson.

A man has been reported missing after being last seen near River Wick.

Police say the last sighting of Daniel Ferguson was at around 7.50pm on Thursday, September 12 on Bridge Street at Cliff Road.

The 34-year-old failed to return home and was subsequently reported missing.

Daniel is described as white and around 5ft 10.

He is being described as having a medium to large build and short, dark blond hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a khaki-coloured jacket with a blue rucksack and a violin case.

Image: Police Scotland

Police and family growing ‘increasingly concerned’

Inspector Colin MacLean from Police Scotland said: “Our concern for Daniel is growing, his family is understandably concerned that he didn’t return home and they just want to know he is safe and well.

“If anyone saw Daniel or has any information as to where he may have gone, please contact us.

“I would people to check garden sheds, or any other outbuildings as Daniel may have sought shelter within.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3738 of September 12.

