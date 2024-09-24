Families plead with Moss Park care home operator to ‘slow down’ closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families plead with Moss Park care home operator to ‘slow down’ closure

Hundreds have turned out for a public meeting in Caol, where it was confirmed "there are not enough beds in Lochaber" for everyone. 

By Louise Glen
Caol meeting regarding the closure of Moss Park.
Hundreds of people have met in Caol ahead of the care home closure. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Families have urged HC-One to slow down its closure of Moss Park care home during a highly-charged public meeting in Caol.

Hundreds of locals, relatives and politicians have attended Caol Community Centre this evening to talk about ways forward for care provision for residents affected by the closure.

In attendance was just one representative from HC-One – managing director Maxine Smedley – along with reps from the Highland Council and NHS Highland.

Many of those impacted by the impending Moss Park closure suffer from dementia, with the oldest resident 102-years-old.

Concerned relatives pleaded with the operator to think of the impact on these vulnerable people, after residents’ families had to intervene with staff who were packing up belongings only days after the announcement was made that the home would shut.

The meeting heard the home was to close by mid-December, therefore residents have “three months” to find somewhere new.

The Press and Journal understands three residents have already left the home – and NHS Highland admitted tonight that “there are not enough beds in Lochaber” for everyone.

Karen-Anne Wilson, NHS Scotland’s district manager, told the crowd: “I am really sorry.”

Moss Park Care Home. Image: Google.

‘How did it get to this?’

During the evening, families said they had been told to look to care homes in Strontian at Dail Mhor and in Lochgilphead – some 80 miles away. It’s believed the service is Strontian is currently “paused” to new residents due to a lack of staff.

The chairman of Caol Community Council, John Gillespie, asked during the meeting: “This is about actual people. What we want to know from HC One is how we got to this?”

The daughter of one resident Fran MacIntosh added: “I speak of a lady who is 102 who can not believe what is happening to her. After three years in Moss Park her first question was ‘what have I done wrong?’

“We perceive panic and rush. We need time to come together and sort this.

“The residents are distressed and so are the staff.”

Maxine Smedly, managing director of HC-One in Scotland, said to the crowd that she understands it is an “upsetting time for everyone”.

She revealed that three months ago a potential buyer fell through.

“We have struggled to attract and retain a workforce in our home,” she said.

“For the past 12-18 months we have been in touch with NHS Highland to keep the home, and to discuss what will happen if there was a closure.”

One attendee reminded the panel that ‘this is about actual people’

Ms Smedly said “any new provider” can purchase the home.

“They would need approval from NHS Highland and the council – but we will listen to any offer made for the home,” she said.

“(The home) will remain until every resident has a new care home placement. We do have other care homes, but the decision on placement lies with NHS Highland.

“For the staff in the care home, it is an unsettling time and upsetting.

“We are undergoing consultation with our union and there will be opportunities will be for colleagues to stay within HC-One.”

‘We promise not to rush moves’, says NHS Highland

Ms Wilson from the NHS promised that the process will not be rushed.

“It is the last thing that any of us want. Moss Park has been a godsend to Lochaber, we are gutted that we will lose it,” she said.

“We are not looking to rush anyone into moving because we were trying to look at ways to scope out ways to move forward.

“We will guide families on what they need to do and consider.

Kate Forbes, MSP for Lochaber, also spoke at the meeting.

She spoke through options including a community buy-out, a new commercial operator, or NHS Highland and Highland Council buying the care home.

She said: “A number of people are interested and NHS Highland will soon go public with who can apply and how.

“Irrespective of the decision that HC-One has made, this can not be the end of Moss Park,” she said.

“I promise to work with you, residents, families and your MP Angus MacDonald to find security for the home.”

