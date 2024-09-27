Officers called to two-vehicle crash on A9 near Calrossie

A section of the A9 was restricted after a two-vehicle crash near Calrossie.

Officers were called to the scene, near the B9165 junction, at around 11.30am today.

The road was restricted to allow for vehicle recovery but was cleared at around 1pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Friday, September 27, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near the B9165 Junction, Tain.

“Officers attended and there were no reports of any injuries.

“The road has since been cleared.”

