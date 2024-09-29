Man last seen a month ago may be in west Highlands or Oban

A man who was last seen more than a month ago may be in the west Highlands or Oban, police have said.

William Barclay, 54, was last seen on August 26 in Newmilns, East Ayrshire – to the east of Kilmarnock.

However, he was only reported missing on Saturday.

Police are now appealing for help in finding William, and believe he may have travelled by bus to the Fort William or Mallaig areas, or to Oban.

He is described as being 5ft 10in tall and of stocky build and has short, grey hair.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Barclay is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1035 of September 28.