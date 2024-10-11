Flea infestation forces Inverness school and nursery to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Flea infestation forces Inverness school and nursery to close

Around 230 pupils will begin their October holidays early as a team goes in to deep-clean the building.

Exterior picture of Merkinch Primary School.
Merkinch Primary School has been shut early for the October holidays. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson..
By Chris Cromar

An Inverness primary school and nursery has been forced to close early for the October holidays due to a flea infestation.

Merkinch Primary School closed its nursery yesterday due to a report of fleas and to do a deep clean of the facility.

However, after getting advice from Highland Council’s environmental health team, it was found that the shared space within the main school building, including the canteen, required professional cleaning as well.

Merkinch School.
Merkinch Primary School’s new multi-million pound building was opened in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

As a “precautionary measure”, it was decided that the school would remain closed today, which is the last day before children across the Highlands break for the October holidays.

Schools across the region will not return to the classroom until October 28.

Merkinch School will be deep-cleaned with pest control attending to get rid of the fleas in the building, which was only opened in October 2020 and replaced a Victorian school building that dated back to 1876.

‘Appropriate action will be taken over the October holiday period’

The school’s head teacher Jillian Kean said: “Please be assured that environmental health advice is being sought and appropriate action will be taken over the October holiday period to eradicate the pests.

“We look forward to welcoming staff and pupils back into the building on their return from the October break.”

Located on Carse Road in Inverness, Merkinch Primary School has around 230 pupils on its roll.

