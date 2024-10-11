Flea infestation forces Inverness school and nursery to close

An Inverness primary school and nursery has been forced to close early for the October holidays due to a flea infestation.

Merkinch Primary School closed its nursery yesterday due to a report of fleas and to do a deep clean of the facility.

However, after getting advice from Highland Council’s environmental health team, it was found that the shared space within the main school building, including the canteen, required professional cleaning as well.

As a “precautionary measure”, it was decided that the school would remain closed today, which is the last day before children across the Highlands break for the October holidays.

Schools across the region will not return to the classroom until October 28.

Merkinch School will be deep-cleaned with pest control attending to get rid of the fleas in the building, which was only opened in October 2020 and replaced a Victorian school building that dated back to 1876.

‘Appropriate action will be taken over the October holiday period’

The school’s head teacher Jillian Kean said: “Please be assured that environmental health advice is being sought and appropriate action will be taken over the October holiday period to eradicate the pests.

“We look forward to welcoming staff and pupils back into the building on their return from the October break.”

Located on Carse Road in Inverness, Merkinch Primary School has around 230 pupils on its roll.