Man charged over Martin Forgie’s death in Ellon

A man has been charged over the death of Ellon resident Martin Forgie and is due to appear in court next week.

The 36-year-old from Maud, was found dead in a flat on Gordon Place at around 8.35pm on Wednesday, October 9.

Police locked down the property on Wednesday night, with forensics arriving at the scene on Thursday afternoon.

A 44-year-old man was arrested following an investigation.

Police have confirmed he has now been charged over Martin Forgie’s death.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, October 14.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Police remain at the Ellon Flat where Martin Forgie died

Police remain today at the Gordon Place flat where Martin Forgie was found dead.

Several officers have been spotted today in the surroundings of the property, which is still taped off.