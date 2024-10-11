Man charged over Martin Forgie’s death in Ellon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man charged over Martin Forgie’s death in Ellon

Police are still at the scene where the body of the 36-year-old was discovered.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Martin Forgie
Police confirmed the death of Martin Forgie on Thursday, October 10. Image: Facebook

A man has been charged over the death of Ellon resident Martin Forgie and is due to appear in court next week.

The 36-year-old from Maud, was found dead in a flat on Gordon Place at around 8.35pm on Wednesday, October 9.

Police locked down the property on Wednesday night, with forensics arriving at the scene on Thursday afternoon.

A 44-year-old man was arrested following an investigation.

Police have confirmed he has now been charged over Martin Forgie’s death.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, October 14.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Martin Forgie was found dead on Wednesday night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Police remain at the Ellon Flat where Martin Forgie died

Police remain today at the Gordon Place flat where Martin Forgie was found dead.

Officers remain at the Gordon Place property today: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Several officers have been spotted today in the surroundings of the property, which is still taped off.

