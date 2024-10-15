The price of Gaelic glory: Mod choirs reveal eye-watering hotel costs for Oban competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The price of Gaelic glory: Mod choirs reveal eye-watering hotel costs for Oban competition

One group has paid £12,000 for a three-night stay.

Riona Whyte and her daughter Megan - both Mod attendees - say to beat high hotel prices you really have to get ahead of the booking system
Riona Whyte and her daughter Megan - both Mod attendees - say to beat high hotel prices you really have to get ahead of the booking system
By Louise Glen

Choirs have described the “huge” amounts of money they need to find to attend and compete in the Royal National Mod.

The Press and Journal has learned how one choir has spent £12,000 on accommodation in Oban for three nights – and that’s without food, travel and drinks which can add an extra £70 to £100 per person a day.

Some choirs have upwards of 40 members, so it can be a very pricey event for singers and musicians to attend.

Another choir – a youth group from Harris – have spent £10,000 on their trip to Oban, a cost met by fundraising and “dedicated grannies”.

Jayne MacDonald, conductor of Sir E Scott School, said: “The reason we come to the Mod is for the children, and the impact it can have on a young person’s life.

“We have a committee and they have to raise around £10,000 to bring our choir to the Mod every year. That includes travel from Harris and food when we are in Oban.

“It is a huge amount for the community to find. We try to keep the cost low for everyone. There is a nominal amount for children but even that can be difficult to find for some families.

“We don’t want to put anyone off from coming because of the price. I hope that money will never be an issue to get children and young people to the Mod.”

The Sir E Scott School from Harris. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Dynamic pricing making Mod ‘difficult to afford’

Many choristers from the central belt decide on visiting Oban just for the day rather than paying up to £180 per night for a hotel room.

Riona Whyte and her daughter Megan said to beat high hotel prices you really have to get ahead of the booking system.

The pair are involved in various choirs including Burach, Comunn Gaidhealach Mhuile and Seisteil, an online Gaelic choir that meets weekly on Zoom.

Megan said: “We booked early for our choir accommodation in Oban and we got a normal rate.

“That means for the majority of the choir the cost is lower than many others are paying.

“But it seems completely ridiculous that places are cashing in on the Mod boom.”

Megan described a situation similar to the Oasis “dynamic pricing” for Mod-goers.

She continued: “I know that one choir are paying £12,000 for a three-night stay in a hotel on the waterfront.

“Why put the prices up so much that it makes coming to a Mod very difficult to afford?”

Riona Whyte and her daughter Megan. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Drinks costs push up price of Mod celebrations

Even partaking in a celebratory drink is proving expensive.

One singer, who did not want to be named, said: “I am paying £1.50 to £3 more for a pint of lager or ale than I would be in the far north.

“It might seem a small amount, but every single penny adds up when it comes to the Mod.”

Generally, punters will pay up to £7 for a pint, and in some places up to £15 for a cocktail.

But there are some bargains to be grabbed inside the “Mod marquee” at the Corran Halls.

Karen MacCorquodale, of Wild Barn Brewery, has made her lager £4 a can –  perhaps the cheapest price for a “pint” in Oban? A craft beer in Wetherspoons is £4.47.

An overview of Oban Harbour.
The Royal National Mod is well underway in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Karen is working on the same stall as Louise MacPhail of Kilmartin Gin, who is selling a gin and tonic for £5 and gin cocktails for £7.50.

Meanwhile, an Old Fashioned cocktail is £10.50 in Cuan Mor, and a Cosmopolitan £8.50 in the Lulu Lounge at the Perle Hotel.

The Gaelic festival got off to a rather wet, but wonderful, start on Friday. On Saturday evening the Makaton Gaelic Choir took to the stage to with a range of other musicians and singers, while on Sunday Kerrie Kennedy sang Oceans as part of the Celtic Praise event.

If you want to know more about what is happening this week, we have an all-you-need-to-know guide.

A full list of competition winners can be found on the Royal National Mod website.

Conversation