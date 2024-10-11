Gaelic champions remembered as Royal National Mod begins in Oban

Scotland’s biggest celebration of Gaelic song, music, language, and culture—the Royal National Mod in Oban—has officially begun.

This evening, hundreds gathered to witness a captivating torchlight procession that illuminated the town, marking the beginning of another vibrant year filled with singing, dancing, music, and cherished moments with friends.

For over a century the Mod has thrived, thanks to the passionate individuals who champion Gaelic music and breathe life into the event.

As The Press and Journal embark on covering this year’s festivities, we take a moment to honour the Gaelic champions who have been lost over the past year, who held the Mod close to their hearts.

Elma Davidson 1946 – 2024

Elma – Elizabeth Margaret Davidson – passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2024, age 77, following a period of illness.

She was a mother, grandmother, and loyal friend to many, including her wee dog Dougal.

Elma – who lived in Barcaldine – trained as a social worker in Jordonhill. She worked for Argyll and Bute Council and was a supporter of many organisations and charities that worked to support children and families.

Aside from being a member of Oban Gaelic Choir and ladies’ choir Atomic Piseag, her dad wrote one of Gaeldom’s most loved lullabies. Cronan Charsaig, Carsaig’s Lullaby is a song beloved by those within the Gaelic community.

The poignant words sum up how many who knew Elma feel:

Beautiful Elizabeth, you are the love of my heart,

You child, are my world;

You’re in my dreams when I’m alone,

Now sleep peacefully.

Elma’s funeral service will be held in Oban Parish Church on Monday, October 21 at 12pm

Roger White 1942 – 2024

A fitting tribute to John Roger White was written by John Duff, the president of Aberfeldy Gaelic Choir, following his death earlier this year.

Mr White – known as Roger, or even just Rog – tragically passed away while swimming in the River Lyon near to his home in the Fortingall area in August.

Mr Duff wrote: “Roger wasn’t just a giant in height – he must have been about 6ft 4 tall – but he was a bit of a giant in the Gaelic world too.

“Roger was an Englishman who came to love Gaelic and all things Celtic.

“He moved to Scotland in the 1970’s settling in his home near Fortingall.

“Roger was quite musical, enjoyed singing (he had a terrific bass voice) and became a member of Aberfeldy Gaelic Choir, singing with us for over 30 years until 2023, when health issues caused him to have to take a step back.

“Not content with that, Roger also joined Ceann An Tuirc Male Voice Choir and would think nothing of making his way to Argyll from Fortingall regularly for the Friday evening rehearsals.

“His interest in Gaelic didn’t stop there. He learned the language and would do his best speak Gaelic in conversation at any opportunity.”

Mr White was a strong supporter of the Mod.

Mr Duff added: “He would also travel the country attending local and National Mods to meet up with his many friends in the Gaelic world and would regularly attend Gaelic music festivals such as Ceolas in South Uist and the Pan-Celtic Festival in Ireland. Even when his health was failing. ”

There will be a memorial service for Roger on Saturday, November 9 at 11.30am in Fortingall Church.

Sandy Brodie 1957 – 2024

Sandy Brodie, who died in May, was a man who liked to get involved.

He was always the first to start a conversation and, as a young journalist, he interviewed me more than I ever interviewed him.

Sandy sang with various choirs, including Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association, known as the GGs.

But his heart was always in Argyll – he hailed from Campbeltown – and was a huge supporter of events and festivals.

He was also a supporter of Help the Homeless Glasgow and a firm friend to many.

When he passed away on May 11, his choir in Glasgow – who were devastated by his loss – wrote: “GG hearts were broken with the passing of our dear and long-serving member Sandie Brodie.

“Sandy, from Campbeltown, had his own very special place in the GG family and will be sorely missed.”

Friend Mhairi Renton, also from Campbeltown, said: “At the last mod in Oban he held court in Markie Dans, knowing it was the halfway house between the competitions and the place for the best singing.

“We will raise a glass in his memory.”

After his death, many said that “Mods will not be the same again”.

Uisdean Macrae 1936 – 2024

In early October, Gaeldom lost a true supporter of the language when Uisdean Macrae, 87, formerly of Dingwall Gaelic Choir and Aberdeen Gaelic Choir, passed away.

Uisdean served as Gaelic tutor with Dingwall from 2000-2013 and helped the choir achieve many successes during his tenure.

He worked alongside Kirsteen Menzies Maclellan and her dear father Hamish Menzies, who have both since passed away.

He also sang with the Aberdeen Gaelic Choir, and was a treasured singer and supporter.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, at 11am in Dingwall Free Church.

Jean Maclean 1931 -2024

When Jean Maclean formed Dingwall Gaelic Choir with her husband and others in 1954, she could barely have imagined the impact it would have.

The award-winning choir is now in its 70th year.

Jean died just days before her 93rd birthday, on March 16.

In tribute to her, her choir said: “Her wonderful soprano voice can still be heard in many of the choir’s recordings and as an accomplished soloist, she graced many concert platforms.

“A dedicated member of the choir for almost 40 years, she and Alistair (our then Gaelic Tutor) returned to the family home in Torridon on their retirement in 1991 following the Royal National Mod in Dingwall which, being a native of the town, Jean was particularly proud to be involved in.

“From then on she continued to follow the choir’s progress, always giving her honest opinion on the performances, which were always greatly valued (never biased, she always said!).”

They added: “She and Alistair were also avid supporters of Ross County football team and attended many home games together.

“Jean still followed the team’s progress with great interest right up to her being admitted to hospital.”

Louis Barrow 1969 -2024

Louis Barrow was a friend of so many organisations in Oban and tirelessly worked to allow musicians and artists to bring their work to life.

He passed away in August.

Louis was a huge supporter of the Gaelic community and those who attend events in Oban.

Those attending the Mod will sorely miss his kindness and never-ending patience.

One of the finest tributes, of the hundreds made to Louis, came from his friends at Oban Winter Festival.

They wrote: “Sometimes a person comes into your life that really makes a difference.

“Louis was that man for the whole community of Oban, with his creative ideas and the many legacies he has left.

“Louis first came to support ‘a bunch of housewives’ who wanted to hold a pop-up Christmas event in November 2008, and needed help. He was there with ideas and ready to throw everything he could at the event to make it a success. So his journey with the Winter Festival began.

“Lights at the tower, lights in the tower, across the bay, in the sky and on buildings, in the Black Lynn, in the woods – we could list many more, but it wasn’t all about lights, Louis had so many talents.

“Our fondest memories are the smiles he created on so many faces, young and old, with the things he quietly engineered.”

