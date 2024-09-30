All you need to know about what’s happening at this year’s Royal National Mod in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know about what’s happening at this year’s Royal National Mod in Oban

Nine days of events are planned - here's the schedule.

By Louise Glen
Portree Gaelic Choir, Skye at the Royal National Mod in 2015.
People of all ages will battle it out in a host of competitions following in the footsteps of previous competitors such as Amy NicAoidh of Harris who took first place in the qualifying section for the Traditional Gold Medal in Inverness last year. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The Royal National Mod is kicking off in Oban next week – for nine days of singing, dance, music and craic with old friends.

The biggest Gaelic festival in the world will see thousands descend on Oban for the annual event for the first time since 2015.

It is the 17th time it has been held in Oban, often considered as the home of the Royal National Mod.

It runs from Friday October 11 to 19.

Royal National Mod Oban 2015
Coisir Ghaidhlig an Oban, Oban Gaelic Choir winners of the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield in the main choral competition of the Royal National Mod being held in Oban in 2015. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Members of the public will be able to join in with fringe events and grab tickets for all the competitions, as well as the late night craic in local pubs.

This year, entrants are finally back to pre-Covid numbers with musicians and participants expected to take to the stage at more than 12 local venues.

There’s one new venue at Sadie Hall which is the old Salvation Army Hall on Stevenson Street.

With the town gearing up for what promises to be a great nine days, we’ve put together a list of the various things you can expect to see during the nine-day event.

Torchlight procession

The start of the 2024 Royal National Mod will be marked with a traditional torchlight, or in Gaelic, the Caismeachd Lochranach procession through Oban.

The march will take place between Station Square and the Corran Halls beginning at 6.30pm.

Rionnagan Rois from Ross-shire with the Aberfoyle and District Branch Trophy and the Mrs Schroder Cup for singing, from 2015. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Everyone is invited to attend to show support for the Royal National Mod in Oban.

There will be great vantage points at The View, Cuan Mor, Coasters on the Esplanade and Markie Dans.

Opening concert

The torchlight procession will be followed by a gig by multi-award-winning Manran playing at The Corran Halls

Organisers An Comunn Gaidhealach say Manran will “wow audiences with an electrifying concert”.

Full week of competitions and events

Throughout the nine-day festival, musicians and participants of all ages will compete for some of the Mod’s most coveted awards.

Competitions will commence on Saturday, and then continue Monday to Friday.

Alasdair Currie of Islay with the Bank of Scotland Cup.
Royal National Mod, Oban 2015 Alasdair Currie of Islay with the Bank of Scotland Cup. Alasdair later went on to win the mens Silver Pendant. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Here’s the programme for each day:

Saturday

Competitions

Accordion competitions in the Corran Halls, bagpipes in Oban High School, and the Argyllshire Gathering Halls will host fiddle competitions, while St John’s Cathedral will host piano competitions.

Fringe

Both live-streamed and in person Ar Canan ‘s Ar Ceol/ Our Language Our Music will be a showcase of talent from Argyll and beyond. The line up includes singer Alasdair Whyte, and musicians from Oban High School Trad Group joining Fèis Latharna Sunday Sessions.

Oban High School pipers will be performing as well as Makaton Gaelic Choir ‘Aon Ghuth’.

Kyle Rowan whose family come from Islay
Kyle Rowan whose family come from Islay and Tiree. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Sunday

Fringe

As part of the Royal National Mod, charity Hope2Oban are hosting Celtic Praise – an evening of soloists, choirs and community singing led by special guests Celtic Worship.

Taking place in the main hall of the Corran Halls on Sunday October 13 at 7.30pm.

Monday 

Competitions

Children’s action song, junior choral, walking song and solo singing in the Corran Halls, traditional and solo singing in St John’s Cathedral, Battle of the Bands under 13s in the Argyllshire Gathering Halls, storytelling in The Rockfield Centre.

Among the cutest events will be poetry recitation from school pupils taking place in the Great Western Hotel.

Fringe

Want to learn to fly a drone, in Gaelic? Well the A’ Sgeith Dron session at the Argyllshire Gathering Halls at 10am and 12pm is for you.

Clare Jordan, conductor of the Bowmore Primary School Gaelic Choir, Islay with the Olive Campbell MBE Trophy and the Macintyre Trophy won for Puirt-a-beul.
Clare Jordan, conductor of the Bowmore Primary School Gaelic Choir, Islay with the Olive Campbell MBE Trophy and the Macintyre Trophy won for puirt-a-beul, in 2015. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Tuesday 

Competitions

Choral competitions and junior solo singing are taking place in the Corran Halls.

If you have not seen the Psalm precenting competitions, they are worth a look – they are being held in the studio theatre at the Corran Halls.

St John’s Church and Sadie Hall is hosting solo singing competitions for fluent and traditional singers.

Argyllshire Gathering is the place to be for the open drama competition, and in the afternoon and evening the Battle of the Bands for under 19s. The final is not one to miss!

Oban Parish Church will hear solo singing for primary school boys and girls and duet competitions for high school pupils.

Oban Congregational Church, the Parish Church Centre, the Royal Hotel and the Great Western Hotel is hosting poetry recitations for primary pupils, while high school poetry is in The Rockfield Centre with solo singing for fluent primary pupils.

Clan Trotternish from Staffin and Kilmuir on Skye with the Harris Tweed Authority Award for their Waulking Song.
Clan Trotternish from Staffin and Kilmuir on Skye with the Harris Tweed Authority Award for their Waulking Song from 2015. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Fringe

The second of the family ceilidhs will take place in the Corran Halls from 6.30pm, lots of fun learning dancing and music.

Wednesday

Competitions

Corran Halls is hosting a number of premier competitions including the Mull and Iona, the Skye and Sutherland, the Calmac competition and the event of the day the Silver Pendant.

Qualifiers for the Silver Pendant take place in St John’s Cathedral for both men and women.

Duet competitions will also be held in St John’s.

The event of the evening is the Gold Medal final. Heats are taking place during the day in the Argyllshire Gathering Halls.

A senior competition is being held from 7pm in The Argyllshire Gathering Halls.

Rockfield Centre will host the literature awards, while clarsach is in Oban High School all day from 10am.

Fringe

Join Dublin-born and Skye resident Rody Gorman for readings and conversation about Sa Chnoc, a collection of old and new poetry. Free, 10am Rockfield Centre.

Ainsley Hamill of Cardross with the Mr and Mrs Archibald Macdonald Memorial Trophy for singing.
Oban 2015: Ainsley Hamill of Cardross with the Mr and Mrs Archibald Macdonald Memorial Trophy for singing. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Thursday

Competition

With Highland dancing taking place all day in Atlantis, there are several spectacles you won’t want to miss.

Thursday is known for rural choir events, mainly taking place in the Corran Halls: Puirt-à-beul,  The Lorn Shield and The Sheriff MacMaster Campbell Memorial Quaich.

Solo singing with an instrument will be in the Studio Theatre, with St John’s Cathedral playing host to ladies’ rural choirs and the accompanied choir competition.

Oban Congregational Church is where to find the solo singing puirt-à-beul competition and the Oban Times Gold Medal.

While heats for the Traditional Gold Medal final taking place in the Argyllshire Gathering Halls, they will shift to the Corran Halls at 7.30pm for the finals.

Fringe

Want to meet The Hebridean Baker, well there’s an event at the Rockfield Centre especially for you. Coinneach Macleod, Hebridean Baker, will be launching his new book, The Scottish Cookbook, at a special event during the mod. Ticketed, 5pm start.

<yoastmark class=

Friday 

Competition

The big day of premier competitions means lots of people rushing to get to the correct venue.

The Corran Halls will be the centre of the major competitions with area choirs singing the puirt-à-beul. before the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield and the Margrat Duncan take to the stage.

In the Studio Theatre, harmony singing in a mixed group and at 12.30pm the waulking group competition will take place.

St John’s Cathedral are hosting the area choir ladies and from 1pm quartet singing, while Oban Congregational church is hosting the men’s choirs.

Fringe

Atomaig Piseag 21st Birthday Party and launch of the choir’s new CD. All welcome for purrfect session with the Argyllshire Ladies and a little fizz. Free, after the Lovat.

Sileas Sinclair
Oban Gaelic Choir winners of the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield in 2015 in the main choral competition of the Royal National Mod being held in Oban. Holding the shield is conductor and composer, Sileas Sinclair of Connel. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Massed Choir finale

Oban will be brought to life by the sound of music on Saturday, October 19 as the Royal National Mod draws to a close.

Massed choirs in Oban
The Royal National Mod in Oban came to an end in 2015 with the massed choirs parading through Oban before performing together outside the Corran Halls. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Choirs from across the country will march from the Corran Halls to Station Square.

One last glorious chorus will mark a vibrant end to the popular Gaelic festival.

Conversation