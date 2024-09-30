All you need to know about what’s happening at this year’s Royal National Mod in Oban

The Royal National Mod is kicking off in Oban next week – for nine days of singing, dance, music and craic with old friends.

The biggest Gaelic festival in the world will see thousands descend on Oban for the annual event for the first time since 2015.

It is the 17th time it has been held in Oban, often considered as the home of the Royal National Mod.

It runs from Friday October 11 to 19.

Members of the public will be able to join in with fringe events and grab tickets for all the competitions, as well as the late night craic in local pubs.

This year, entrants are finally back to pre-Covid numbers with musicians and participants expected to take to the stage at more than 12 local venues.

There’s one new venue at Sadie Hall which is the old Salvation Army Hall on Stevenson Street.

With the town gearing up for what promises to be a great nine days, we’ve put together a list of the various things you can expect to see during the nine-day event.

Torchlight procession

The start of the 2024 Royal National Mod will be marked with a traditional torchlight, or in Gaelic, the Caismeachd Lochranach procession through Oban.

The march will take place between Station Square and the Corran Halls beginning at 6.30pm.

Everyone is invited to attend to show support for the Royal National Mod in Oban.

There will be great vantage points at The View, Cuan Mor, Coasters on the Esplanade and Markie Dans.

Opening concert

The torchlight procession will be followed by a gig by multi-award-winning Manran playing at The Corran Halls

Organisers An Comunn Gaidhealach say Manran will “wow audiences with an electrifying concert”.

Full week of competitions and events

Throughout the nine-day festival, musicians and participants of all ages will compete for some of the Mod’s most coveted awards.

Competitions will commence on Saturday, and then continue Monday to Friday.

Here’s the programme for each day:

Saturday

Competitions

Accordion competitions in the Corran Halls, bagpipes in Oban High School, and the Argyllshire Gathering Halls will host fiddle competitions, while St John’s Cathedral will host piano competitions.

Fringe

Both live-streamed and in person Ar Canan ‘s Ar Ceol/ Our Language Our Music will be a showcase of talent from Argyll and beyond. The line up includes singer Alasdair Whyte, and musicians from Oban High School Trad Group joining Fèis Latharna Sunday Sessions.

Oban High School pipers will be performing as well as Makaton Gaelic Choir ‘Aon Ghuth’.

Sunday

Fringe

As part of the Royal National Mod, charity Hope2Oban are hosting Celtic Praise – an evening of soloists, choirs and community singing led by special guests Celtic Worship.

Taking place in the main hall of the Corran Halls on Sunday October 13 at 7.30pm.

Monday

Competitions

Children’s action song, junior choral, walking song and solo singing in the Corran Halls, traditional and solo singing in St John’s Cathedral, Battle of the Bands under 13s in the Argyllshire Gathering Halls, storytelling in The Rockfield Centre.

Among the cutest events will be poetry recitation from school pupils taking place in the Great Western Hotel.

Fringe

Want to learn to fly a drone, in Gaelic? Well the A’ Sgeith Dron session at the Argyllshire Gathering Halls at 10am and 12pm is for you.

Tuesday

Competitions

Choral competitions and junior solo singing are taking place in the Corran Halls.

If you have not seen the Psalm precenting competitions, they are worth a look – they are being held in the studio theatre at the Corran Halls.

St John’s Church and Sadie Hall is hosting solo singing competitions for fluent and traditional singers.

Argyllshire Gathering is the place to be for the open drama competition, and in the afternoon and evening the Battle of the Bands for under 19s. The final is not one to miss!

Oban Parish Church will hear solo singing for primary school boys and girls and duet competitions for high school pupils.

Oban Congregational Church, the Parish Church Centre, the Royal Hotel and the Great Western Hotel is hosting poetry recitations for primary pupils, while high school poetry is in The Rockfield Centre with solo singing for fluent primary pupils.

Fringe

The second of the family ceilidhs will take place in the Corran Halls from 6.30pm, lots of fun learning dancing and music.

Wednesday

Competitions

Corran Halls is hosting a number of premier competitions including the Mull and Iona, the Skye and Sutherland, the Calmac competition and the event of the day the Silver Pendant.

Qualifiers for the Silver Pendant take place in St John’s Cathedral for both men and women.

Duet competitions will also be held in St John’s.

The event of the evening is the Gold Medal final. Heats are taking place during the day in the Argyllshire Gathering Halls.

A senior competition is being held from 7pm in The Argyllshire Gathering Halls.

Rockfield Centre will host the literature awards, while clarsach is in Oban High School all day from 10am.

Fringe

Join Dublin-born and Skye resident Rody Gorman for readings and conversation about Sa Chnoc, a collection of old and new poetry. Free, 10am Rockfield Centre.

Thursday

Competition

With Highland dancing taking place all day in Atlantis, there are several spectacles you won’t want to miss.

Thursday is known for rural choir events, mainly taking place in the Corran Halls: Puirt-à-beul, The Lorn Shield and The Sheriff MacMaster Campbell Memorial Quaich.

Solo singing with an instrument will be in the Studio Theatre, with St John’s Cathedral playing host to ladies’ rural choirs and the accompanied choir competition.

Oban Congregational Church is where to find the solo singing puirt-à-beul competition and the Oban Times Gold Medal.

While heats for the Traditional Gold Medal final taking place in the Argyllshire Gathering Halls, they will shift to the Corran Halls at 7.30pm for the finals.

Fringe

Want to meet The Hebridean Baker, well there’s an event at the Rockfield Centre especially for you. Coinneach Macleod, Hebridean Baker, will be launching his new book, The Scottish Cookbook, at a special event during the mod. Ticketed, 5pm start.

Friday

Competition

The big day of premier competitions means lots of people rushing to get to the correct venue.

The Corran Halls will be the centre of the major competitions with area choirs singing the puirt-à-beul. before the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield and the Margrat Duncan take to the stage.

In the Studio Theatre, harmony singing in a mixed group and at 12.30pm the waulking group competition will take place.

St John’s Cathedral are hosting the area choir ladies and from 1pm quartet singing, while Oban Congregational church is hosting the men’s choirs.

Fringe

Atomaig Piseag 21st Birthday Party and launch of the choir’s new CD. All welcome for purrfect session with the Argyllshire Ladies and a little fizz. Free, after the Lovat.

Massed Choir finale

Oban will be brought to life by the sound of music on Saturday, October 19 as the Royal National Mod draws to a close.

Choirs from across the country will march from the Corran Halls to Station Square.

One last glorious chorus will mark a vibrant end to the popular Gaelic festival.

