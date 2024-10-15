Banks o’ Dee will play in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final after meeting to clear up use of six subs in semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks o’ Dee will play in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final after meeting to clear up use of six subs in semi-final

Dee used an extra sub in their victory against Aberdeen in the last four.

By Callum Law
Banks o’ Dee will take their place in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final after avoiding any sanction for using six substitutes in their semi-final.

The Breedon Highland League club beat Aberdeen 4-2 at Spain Park in the last four of the tournament on October 2.

However, during the tie Dee used six subs, more than the regulation five that is permitted.

As a result there had been suggestions they could have been facing the possibility of having to replay the semi-final against the Dons, or even being thrown out of the competition.

However, within the IFAB rules of football, the referee is the person who is accountable for substitutions.

Therefore even if a team makes more than the permitted number of subs it is regarded as the referee’s mistake, rather than the club’s error.

Following the tie between Banks o’ Dee and Aberdeen the referee on the night, Owen Lawrence, admitted in his match report that he had made a mistake.

The matter was resolved at a meeting of the Aberdeenshire and District Football Association (ADFA) on Tuesday night.

Dee now progress to the final of the Aberdeenshire Cup against Huntly, which will be played on Sunday November 17 at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park.

In a statement ADFA president Barry Gibb said: “Having considered all the factors of the case the ADFA have concluded that the match result will stand with Banks o’ Dee advancing to the final.

“This was an on-field match official error which has been acknowledged by the referee in his report.”

Relief for Winton

Reacting to the matter being resolved Banks o’ Dee president Brian Winton said: “It’s been a long couple of weeks since this happened.

“But the reality is that the rules have been applied correctly and if you take the emotion out of the situation and look at the rules the right decision has been reached.

“It’s been a worrying couple of weeks for us but, looking at the rules, I was hopeful this outcome would be reached.

“The rules of IFAB are pretty clear about who is accountable for subs coming on and off the park.

<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Banks o’ Dee president Brian Winton.</span></span>

“If you present a sub and they’re allowed to go on it’s the referee who is accountable.

“I didn’t want the players to be penalised because they did their job and won the tie. I’m glad they’ll have the chance to play in the final against Huntly.

“For everyone at the club it’s a relief the matter has been resolved and we’re looking forward to the final.”

Conversation