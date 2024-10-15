Banks o’ Dee will play in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final after meeting to clear up use of six subs in semi-final

Banks o’ Dee will take their place in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final after avoiding any sanction for using six substitutes in their semi-final.

The Breedon Highland League club beat Aberdeen 4-2 at Spain Park in the last four of the tournament on October 2.

However, during the tie Dee used six subs, more than the regulation five that is permitted.

As a result there had been suggestions they could have been facing the possibility of having to replay the semi-final against the Dons, or even being thrown out of the competition.

However, within the IFAB rules of football, the referee is the person who is accountable for substitutions.

Therefore even if a team makes more than the permitted number of subs it is regarded as the referee’s mistake, rather than the club’s error.

Following the tie between Banks o’ Dee and Aberdeen the referee on the night, Owen Lawrence, admitted in his match report that he had made a mistake.

The matter was resolved at a meeting of the Aberdeenshire and District Football Association (ADFA) on Tuesday night.

Dee now progress to the final of the Aberdeenshire Cup against Huntly, which will be played on Sunday November 17 at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park.

In a statement ADFA president Barry Gibb said: “Having considered all the factors of the case the ADFA have concluded that the match result will stand with Banks o’ Dee advancing to the final.

“This was an on-field match official error which has been acknowledged by the referee in his report.”

Relief for Winton

Reacting to the matter being resolved Banks o’ Dee president Brian Winton said: “It’s been a long couple of weeks since this happened.

“But the reality is that the rules have been applied correctly and if you take the emotion out of the situation and look at the rules the right decision has been reached.

“It’s been a worrying couple of weeks for us but, looking at the rules, I was hopeful this outcome would be reached.

“The rules of IFAB are pretty clear about who is accountable for subs coming on and off the park.

“If you present a sub and they’re allowed to go on it’s the referee who is accountable.

“I didn’t want the players to be penalised because they did their job and won the tie. I’m glad they’ll have the chance to play in the final against Huntly.

“For everyone at the club it’s a relief the matter has been resolved and we’re looking forward to the final.”