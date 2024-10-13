Royal National Mod Gold Medal winner, singer Kerrie Kennedy, stuns at Celtic Praise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Royal National Mod Gold Medal winner, singer Kerrie Kennedy, stuns at Celtic Praise

Aberdeen and Oban youth choir conductor performed Cuantan in memory of friend Kirsteen Menzies Maclennan.

By Louise Glen
Kerrie Kennedy sang at the Royal National Mod fringe event Celtic Praise.
Kerrie Kennedy sang at the Royal National Mod fringe event Celtic Praise. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Royal National Mod Gold Medal winner Kerrie Kennedy gave a stunning performance of a new song written especially for the Celtic Praise event in Oban.

Mrs Kennedy, who conducts Aberdeen Gaelic Choir and Oban and Lorn Youth Gaelic Choir, sang Cuantan (Oceans).

She said her performance was in memory of her friend and fellow chorister Kirsteen Menzies Maclennan.

‘I love this song’

Kerrie and Lyle Kennedy
Kerry Kennedy with her husband Lyle ahead of last nights Celtic Praise in the Corran Halls, Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mrs Maclennan was the conductor of Dingwall and Black Isle Gaelic Choirs and a teacher of music in the Highlands.

She passed away in October 2023.

Mrs Kennedy is a deputy head teacher at Rockfield School at the Oban Primary School campus. She leads the Gaelic medium unit in the town.

She is currently on extended maternity leave.

Mrs Kennedy gave a stunning performance of Cuantan to a full house at the now-annual Royal National Mod event.

She said: “I love this song, and I have sung it in English over the years.

“I asked my friend Marcas Mac an Tuairneir to translate it into Gaelic for me.

“He did that within an hour, and it is wonderful.”

Mrs Kennedy is married to fellow mod Gold Medalist Lyle. He had earlier joined her on the stage to sing a Gaelic hymn.

The couple met when they won the male and female gold medals in the same year.

That was 16 years ago at the Royal National Mod in Falkirk in 2008.

Kirsteen Menzie Maclennan
Dingwall Gaelic Choir conductor Kirsteen Menzies Maclennan after her win the Lovat and Tullibardine trophy at the Mod for area choirs’ choral singing in 2017. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

They have a daughter Addi, she is 20 months old.

‘Lippy on’

Mrs Kennedy continued: “Singing this song makes me think about the wonderful times we have had together singing with Kirsteen.

“We were in Soisgeul, the Gaelic Gospel Choir together, and one of my favourite memories is when we sang in Edinburgh.

“Before Kirsteen passed away, and before that when I had a period of ill health it was our faith and singing that allowed us to carry on and gave us hope.

“Kirsteen would love this translation of the song. I only wish she was here to be part of the Celtic Praise night, she would have loved it.

“However ill we were, or how bad we were feeling, it was singing and the mod that helped us carry on.

Oban Gaelic Youth choir at Celtic Praise
<br />Kerry Kennedy with her choir Ceolach Oban and Lorn Gaelic Youth Choir. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“I have not been well recently, and I can almost hear her saying ‘lippy on’.”

The celebration of Celtic religious music on Sunday evening saw outstanding performances during a day of Christian fringe events at the Royal National Mod.

Mrs Kennedy’s youth choir opened the Celtic Praise night to rapturous applause.

‘I have wanted to bring Celtic Worship to Oban for many years’

The house band for the evening was Celtic Worship, whose sound is deeply rooted in the sound and traditions of Scottish music.

Celtic Praise was organised by local businessman Neil Matheson on behalf of Hope2Oban.

Charity Hope2Oban – also known as H2O supports youth activities in the West Coast town.

Mr Matheson said: “I have wanted to bring Celtic Worship to Oban for many years.

“We are so delighted to have them here with us for this event.

“It is a pleasure to see so many people come out to support Celtic Praise and to have such a prestigious band with us.”

The Celtic Praise event took place in the Corran Halls at 7.30pm.

It followed a Gaelic church service held in Oban Parish Church earlier in the day, that was broadcast on BBC Alba.

The Gaelic festival got off to a rather wet, but wonderful, start on Friday.

On Saturday evening a star-studded event was the Makaton Gaelic Choir, we captured a video of the event filmed by The Press and Journal.

If you want to know more about what is happening this week, we have an all-you-need-to-know guide.

A full list of competition winners can be found on the Royal National Mod website.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

More from Highlands & Islands

Image looking down the hill towards the Berridale Braes in Caithness
A9 reopens after motorcycle crash north of Berriedale
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shannon Anderson ill-treated William Maguire at Fodderty House Care Home Picture shows; Shannon Ashley Anderson / William Maguire. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson / Gabrielle Maguire Date; Unknown
Carer crawled into vulnerable pensioner's bedroom and told him: 'I'll gut you like a…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Colombian coke bust and a violent man of God
The collision happend near the Granish junction, north of Aviemore on Friday. Image: Google Maps.
Two husky dogs die alongside owner after being struck by car near Aviemore
Police car with blue lights in operation.
Missing 15-year-old last seen in Inverness traced
Makaton Royal National MOd
WATCH: Inspiring Makaton Gaelic choir brings inclusivity to Royal National Mod
The collision happend near the Granish junction, north of Aviemore on Friday. Image: Google Maps.
Female pedestrian dies after being struck by car near Aviemore
Golspie Main Street. Image: Google Maps.
Pedestrian hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after collision in Golspie
Runrig star Donnie Munro and his son Calum, chef of Scorrybreac Restaurant in Skye. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Runrig star Donnie Munro and chef son Calum on starting Skye restaurant from their…
This sale topper from the Dorrery flock sold for £22,000.
Record-breaking Cheviot ram trade at Lairg

Conversation