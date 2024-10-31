Revealed: The story behind viral Isle of Lewis ‘hammer attack’ on Google maps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Revealed: The story behind viral Isle of Lewis ‘hammer attack’ on Google maps

The duo were captured by the street view car as it drove past them on a island road.

By Louise Glen
Google Street View 'hammer attack.
Gideon Futerman and his friend were on a geological study when they spotted the Google Street View car - and took their opportunity. Image: Google Street View.

An earth sciences student has gone viral after playing a prank on the Google Maps camera car on the Isle of Lewis.

Gideon Futerman and his friend were staying at the far north of the island in September when they spotted the vehicle that captures images for Google’s street view technology.

And now the 21-year-old has told the Press and Journal he’s been laughing at the picture ever since he saw it online.

The duo acted out a “hammer attack” just as the car passed them, leading to the image being used on the global platform.

‘Never seen a Google Maps street view car before’

The student, who is from London, had “never in his life” seen a Google Maps street view car.

Gideon and his friend, who has asked not to be named, were surprised to catch it on a rural island road.

Google Maps street view is a technology used in 85 countries around the planet.

It was capturing images on the Isle of Lewis when the eagle-eyed students saw it pass them.

Google Maps had last captured images on the island in 2009.

The first time the men saw the car they simply waved.

Google Street View Lewis hammer attack prank
Gideon Futerman and his friend spot the Google Street View camera. Image: Google Street View.

Moments after the “attack”, the Google Maps street view car picks up an image of the two men laughing.

Doubting the hammer footage would be used, Gideon was surprised to see it had been captured and used.

Gideon checked on Google Maps this week and was delighted with the pair’s antics.

He said he “burst out laughing” so loud he possibly woke up his neighbours.

Google Street View Lewis hammer attack prank
The boys were bemused to see the Google Street View vehicle on the island. Image: Google Street View.

Google maps ‘hammer attack’ in Lewis

Sharing a screenshot of the moment in a post on X, Gideon said: “Over the summer, I went to the very north of the Isle of Lewis on a field trip to map the geology there with a close friend of mine.

“The Google street view car went past.

“We had a geological hammer. The following masterpiece, now on Google street view, was the result.”

Google Street View hammer sttack Point of Ness Lewis.
Quickly dashing along the road the boys pulled off the prank in a remote location in the north of Lewis, near Point of Ness. Image: Google Street View.

Hundreds of people have liked and shared the image.

Gideon told The Press and Journal: “We went up to the island for around 17 days in September. During our work, we would rarely see anyone.

“It was strange to see the Google car with its 360-degree camera on top.

“I think you can see in the Google images that we were hatching the plan, and we even gave the thumbs up to the driver.

“I have been checking periodically and then the other night at midnight I saw it and I laughed and laughed. ”

Gideon said that due to the length of time it takes to get to the island, it might be a long time until the image on Google Maps changes.

He said: “So my friend will be attacking me for a long time on the street view.”

If you want to see Gideon and his friend in action on the Isle of Lewis, follow this link. 

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

More from Highlands & Islands

James Brown running in a numbered bib at World's Toughest Mudder 2018
The Sutherland fish farmer taking on the World's Toughest Mudder
Stella McCartney and her husband Alasdhair Willis want to build the home at Commando Rock. Image: AP/Knight Frank.
Woodland Trust Scotland objects to Stella McCartney's Highland mansion plans AGAIN
The High Court in Edinburgh
Alleged Highland slave did 'almost everything' for couple accused of murdering him, neighbour claims
This is the second year of their Halloween displays. Image: Chris Haugh
Guisers welcome as Wick family light up street with haunted Halloween garden
King Charles III unveils the Flow Country World Heritage Site plaque during his visit to the Forsinard Flows Visitor Centre.
Flow Country: Fears precious landscape near Wick 'could be set ablaze' as battery storage…
The fire has now been extinguished. Image: George Glaister.
Firefighters battle car blaze after head-on crash in Evanton
Skiach junction
A9 reopens near Skiach Services after crash
The Alness man who sent threatening messages to his ex
Spurned man sent threatening Snapchat messages to ex
Some of the herd at Robbie Newlands' Cluny Farm, near Forres.
RNAS good practice awards shine light on 'sterling' efforts of Scottish farmers
These favoured faceless flops know nothing about the islands they are supposed to service, writes Iain Maciver.
Iain Maciver: Faceless flops who know nothing about the islands shouldn't be in charge…

Conversation