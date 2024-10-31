Revealed: The story behind viral Isle of Lewis ‘hammer attack’ on Google maps

An earth sciences student has gone viral after playing a prank on the Google Maps camera car on the Isle of Lewis.

Gideon Futerman and his friend were staying at the far north of the island in September when they spotted the vehicle that captures images for Google’s street view technology.

And now the 21-year-old has told the Press and Journal he’s been laughing at the picture ever since he saw it online.

The duo acted out a “hammer attack” just as the car passed them, leading to the image being used on the global platform.

‘Never seen a Google Maps street view car before’

The student, who is from London, had “never in his life” seen a Google Maps street view car.

Gideon and his friend, who has asked not to be named, were surprised to catch it on a rural island road.

Google Maps street view is a technology used in 85 countries around the planet.

It was capturing images on the Isle of Lewis when the eagle-eyed students saw it pass them.

Google Maps had last captured images on the island in 2009.

The first time the men saw the car they simply waved.

Moments after the “attack”, the Google Maps street view car picks up an image of the two men laughing.

Doubting the hammer footage would be used, Gideon was surprised to see it had been captured and used.

Gideon checked on Google Maps this week and was delighted with the pair’s antics.

He said he “burst out laughing” so loud he possibly woke up his neighbours.

Google maps ‘hammer attack’ in Lewis

Sharing a screenshot of the moment in a post on X, Gideon said: “Over the summer, I went to the very north of the Isle of Lewis on a field trip to map the geology there with a close friend of mine.

“The Google street view car went past.

“We had a geological hammer. The following masterpiece, now on Google street view, was the result.”

Hundreds of people have liked and shared the image.

Gideon told The Press and Journal: “We went up to the island for around 17 days in September. During our work, we would rarely see anyone.

“It was strange to see the Google car with its 360-degree camera on top.

“I think you can see in the Google images that we were hatching the plan, and we even gave the thumbs up to the driver.

“I have been checking periodically and then the other night at midnight I saw it and I laughed and laughed. ”

Gideon said that due to the length of time it takes to get to the island, it might be a long time until the image on Google Maps changes.

He said: “So my friend will be attacking me for a long time on the street view.”

If you want to see Gideon and his friend in action on the Isle of Lewis, follow this link.

