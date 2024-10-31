Woodland Trust Scotland objects to Stella McCartney’s Highland mansion plans AGAIN

Woodland Trust Scotland (WTS) has objected to Stella McCartney’s plans to build a “modernist mansion” in the Highlands for a second time.

The fashion designer and her husband, Alasdhair Willis, lodged plans for a property at Commando Rock, near Roshven, in February 2023.

More than 50 objections have been filed since with concerns raised about its potential impact on local wildlife, trees and demand on the water supply.

The charity submitted a letter of objection to Highland Council in November 2023 stating the build would cause the loss of an area designated as ancient woodland.

They also highlighted the potential impact on important native woodland of long established plantation origin (LEPO) – which can be considered as rich as ancient woodland.

WTS concluded any development should “not be supported” until the applicant made sure any “loss and deterioration” would be avoided.

Woodland Trust objects to Stella McCartney’s house plans

Brown and Brown Architects updated the plans, on behalf of Ms McCartney and Mr Willis, at the end of August showing the house would be moved to avoid six category B Scots Pine trees.

However, WTS has said this amendment does not go far enough to address their original concerns.

Cathy Johannesen, programme officer for Woods Under Threat, wrote: “We would advise that the majority of the concerns raised in our original objection have not been addressed by the applicant.

“For example, there is no assessment of the impact of the proposals on ancient woodland or proposals for mitigation.

“In view of the above we wish to maintain our objection in relation to this application.”

The charity highlighted the plans do not show the exact location of the house and pipework in relation to the ancient woodland.

Any development in this area could lead to “long-term changes”, including the removal of valuable habitat.

Their others concerns relate to people and pets disturbing breeding birds and other wildlife, as well as noise, light and dust pollution from the building work.

More than 50 objections to ‘modernist mansion’

The charity’s objection also states a 15-metre buffer zone and fencing with acoustic and dust screening measures should be set up if construction goes ahead to prevent any “adverse impacts”.

The couple have faced a number of obstacles since submitting their plans for the 18-acre plot, which is located between Lochailort and Glenuig on the Moidart Peninsula.

Further objections have been submitted to the local authority highlighting worries about the number of new properties in the area as well as the otter and pine marten population.

Earlier this month, the council informed them they must maintain public access to the beach on the plot as a planning condition.

The architecture firm previously stated the applicant was “aware” of comments made relating to the scale and location of the proposed development.

Highland Council is expected to make a decision on the plans in due course.