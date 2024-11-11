Helicopter joins search for man missing from Wick Harbour

Lifeboats and a search helicopter have been deployed in the hunt for a missing person at Wick Harbour.

Three coastguard rescue teams from Wick, Duncansby and Scrabster have been sent to look for local man George Newlands at the town’s port.

The 49-year-old was last seen around 3.10am on Monday, November 11 in the Wick area.

Emergency services teams were called in after a concern for person at around 9.30am.

Ever since, three boats and a search helicopter have been combing the water for George.

He is described as around five foot and eight inches tall, with short black/grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black three-quarter length shorts and dark trainers.

Police ‘increasingly’ concerned for missing Wick man George Newlands

Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for George.

Sergeant Stephen Todd, of Police Scotland, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for George’s welfare and extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace him.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us as soon as possible.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.