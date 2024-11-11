Teenager appears court on Fort William murder charge

A man has appeared in court charged with stabbing a man to death in Fort William.

Dominiks Andrejevs, 19, is accused of repeatedly attacking 25-year-old Ben Campbell on the body with a knife at his home in Grange Road, last Thursday.

As well as murder, he was also charged with stealing a bottle of wine from the Spar shop, also in Grange Road, on the same day.

Andrejevs made no plea, was committed for further examination and defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell made no application for bail.

Sheriff Gary Aitken remanded the teenager in custody for his next appearance scheduled within the next eight days.

Officers were called to the scene of the incident at around 9.55pm.

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time and our officers will continue to support them as the investigation continues.

“I’m aware this incident will be of concern to the local community but I would like to reassure the public that additional patrols are in the area as part of the ongoing investigation and there is no wider threat to the community.”

The family of Ben Campbell released a statement following his death.

They said: “Ben was a much-loved brother, son and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.”