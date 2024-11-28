Owner of Mull’s Creel Seafood Bar ‘will rebuild’ after devastating fire

A businessowner has been left heartbroken after a fire completely destroyed The Creel Seafood Bar on the Isle of Mull.

Siobhan Cameron, 30, says she is determined to rebuild, thanks to the incredible support of locals who have raised thousands of pounds to help her recover.

Although the business was insured for its appliances, the building itself was not covered.

The devastating fire broke out around 7.40am on Wednesday, destroying the building and equipment inside.

The seafood bar had closed for the season on October 9.

Siobhan told The Press and Journal that despite an investigation, the fire service explained to her they cannot establish “where or why” the blaze started.

Creel Seafood Bar owner “determined” to re-open next year

Siobhan, who has a young daughter, Ava, has been running The Creel at Fionnphort Pier, serving passengers for the Iona Ferry and Staffa trips, for the past nine years.

“My mum and dad passed the business over to me when my mum was too unwell due to her MS,” she said.

“Since then I’ve built it up and worked so hard to make it the best wee place.

“I was absolutely devastated when I got the phone call to say that it was on fire.

“I was totally in shock and thought ‘how?’ as we have been closed the past four weeks with everything electric turned off.

“The fire crew couldn’t work out how it had happened as the fire was too far gone by the time they got there. But they thought it could possibly have been a power surge of some sort.”

Her insurance provider does not cover the building costs, only the contents.

“I am determined to be re-opened for April next year,” she continued.

“I will do everything I possibly can to make that happen.”

Fundraiser set up to help build back Creel Seafood Bar

Her friend Alison Mailey has set up a GoFundMe to support her friend.

Initially, she asked for £1,000 to be raised, but within hours the total was at £7,500.

Alisons said: “We are hoping to raise some money to allow Siobhan to rebuild this amazing little place.

“Siobhan is a single mum who puts her heart and soul into the creel. She employs locals and is focused on rebuilding to enable her to continue her staff’s employment and provide for her wee girl.”

Siobhan added: “I am so overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness they have shown be over the last two days and feel so humbled that The Creel is loved by so many people.

“I will be forever grateful to everyone who has donated to the GoFundMe page my friend set up – they have all made this nightmare that bit easier and I can see a light now at the end of the tunnel.

“I will never be able to put into words what everyone’s kindness has done for me.

“The love and support has been amazing and I am so lucky to have the support behind me to get our wee creel back where it belongs.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.40am on Wednesday November 27 to reports of a hut on fire at Fionnphort Pier, Isle of Mull.

“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a hut.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

