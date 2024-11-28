Owner of Mull’s Creel Seafood Bar ‘will rebuild’ after devastating fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner of Mull’s Creel Seafood Bar ‘will rebuild’ after devastating fire

Siobhan Cameron says she will 'do everything she possibly can' to re-open and keep locals in jobs.

By Louise Glen
Fire at The Creel Seafood Bar on Mull
The fire completely destroyed The Creel Seafood Bar. Image: Siobhan Cameron.

A businessowner has been left heartbroken after a fire completely destroyed The Creel Seafood Bar on the Isle of Mull.

Siobhan Cameron, 30, says she is determined to rebuild, thanks to the incredible support of locals who have raised thousands of pounds to help her recover.

Although the business was insured for its appliances, the building itself was not covered.

The devastating fire broke out around 7.40am on Wednesday, destroying the building and equipment inside.

The seafood bar had closed for the season on October 9.

Siobhan told The Press and Journal that despite an investigation, the fire service explained to her they cannot establish “where or why” the blaze started.

The Creel Seafood bar at Fionnphort on the isle of Mull
The Creel Seafood Bar at Fionnphort on the Isle of Mull. Image: Facebook/ The Creel Seafood Bar 

Creel Seafood Bar owner “determined” to re-open next year

 

Siobhan, who has a young daughter, Ava, has been running The Creel at Fionnphort Pier, serving passengers for the Iona Ferry and Staffa trips, for the past nine years.

“My mum and dad passed the business over to me when my mum was too unwell due to her MS,” she said.

“Since then I’ve built it up and worked so hard to make it the best wee place.

“I was absolutely devastated when I got the phone call to say that it was on fire.

“I was totally in shock and thought ‘how?’ as we have been closed the past four weeks with everything electric turned off.

“The fire crew couldn’t work out how it had happened as the fire was too far gone by the time they got there. But they thought it could possibly have been a power surge of some sort.”

Her insurance provider does not cover the building costs, only the contents.

“I am determined to be re-opened for April next year,” she continued.

“I will do everything I possibly can to make that happen.”

Siobhan Cameron with daughter Ava. Siobhan owns The Creel Seafood bar on Mull
Siobhan with daughter Ava. Image: Siobhan Cameron.

Fundraiser set up to help build back Creel Seafood Bar

Her friend Alison Mailey has set up a GoFundMe to support her friend.

Initially, she asked for £1,000 to be raised, but within hours the total was at £7,500.

Alisons said: “We are hoping to raise some money to allow Siobhan to rebuild this amazing little place.

“Siobhan is a single mum who puts her heart and soul into the creel. She employs locals and is focused on rebuilding to enable her to continue her staff’s employment and provide for her wee girl.”

Siobhan added: “I am so overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness they have shown be over the last two days and feel so humbled that The Creel is loved by so many people.

“I will be forever grateful to everyone who has donated to the GoFundMe page my friend set up – they have all made this nightmare that bit easier and I can see a light now at the end of the tunnel.

“I will never be able to put into words what everyone’s kindness has done for me.

“The love and support has been amazing and I am so lucky to have the support behind me to get our wee creel back where it belongs.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.40am on Wednesday November 27 to reports of a hut on fire at Fionnphort Pier, Isle of Mull.

“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a hut.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Conversation