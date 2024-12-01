West Coast dog owner feared puppy would die after “absolutely revolting” incident on walk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

West Coast dog owner feared puppy would die after “absolutely revolting” incident on walk

Nine-month-old pup, Iris, had eaten human faeces contaminated with weed.

Dog Iris
Nine-month-old Iris lost consciousness after the incident. Image: Ali Bunn
By Alberto Lejarraga

A West Coast woman feared her puppy was dying after an “absolutely revolting” incident during a walk.

Ali Bunn, 53, from Arisaig, was walking her two collies at Peanmeanach Beach on the morning of Wednesday, November 27, when her nine-month-old pup, Iris, began wobbling on the way back to the car.

Panic-stricken, Ms Bunn rushed Iris to a local vet in town. But during the drive, the young collie lost consciousness, leaving Ms Bunn fearing for her life.

Fortunately, Iris regained consciousness at the vet after vomiting up the toxic substance that had poisoned her – weed, most likely from human faeces.

Ms Bunn has spoken out to warn other dog owners, sharing that two of her friends’ dogs had been affected by similar incidents.

West Coast walk turned into nightmare

Ms Bunn explained to The Press and Journal how she had been enjoying a walk with 14-month-old Florence and nine-month-old Iris on a “beautiful day”.

She said: “We got down to the beach and had something to eat before I started walking back.

“However, about an hour after, Iris was not just quite herself.

“She got worse quite quickly and by the time I got back to the car she was starting to wobble.

“I knew she had been poisoned, but I didn’t know with what.

Dog Iris
Nine-month old Iris was poisoned. Image: Ali Bunn

“I took her to the vet, and she got worse very quickly on the way there and became completely unconscious.

“After half an hour of being deeply, deeply unconscious, I actually thought that she was going to die.”

Ms Bunn said she was baffled when the vet told her her dog had ingested marijuana.

Ms Bunn continued: “He knew the issue just after having a quick look at her.

“He told me: ‘she’s had marijuana,’ and I said to him, that’s not possible because I’ve never used marijuana.

“He said that she had ingested it and that it was probably from faeces.”

West Coast puppy was poisoned after marijuana intake

Ms Bunn continued: “He gave her an injection to make her sick and she started throwing up revolting human faeces.

“All I could smell was human faeces, but he said ‘I can smell weed too’.

dog Florence
Florence is Ali’s other dog, also a Collie. Image: Ali Bunn

“She vomited and vomited and vomited, and then we just had to wait until she regained consciousness about two hours after.

“The vet said they see this is happening quite regularly and I since discovered that two friends I have locally had the exact same issue with their dog.

“It’s absolutely revolting. To just s*** and leave it is disgusting, isn’t it?”

West Coast dog owner issues warning to others

The west coast resident explained that she has tried to report the problem to the authorities but that doing so is “almost impossible”.

“What worries me there is quite a significant issue but there’s no way of reporting it,” she said.

“So, nobody actually knows the scale of the problem, do they?

“The vet knew straight away what it was and says it’s happening more and more.”

Ms Bunn said she wants to warn other owners of the “regular occurrence”.

She said: “People need to be aware there is human faeces containing marijuana around the place and, if your dog ingests it, it’s quite serious and you need to see a vet straight away.

“If you’re a person that takes marijuana and s**** in public, please bag it and take it away.”

