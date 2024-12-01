West Coast dog owner feared puppy would die after “absolutely revolting” incident on walk

A West Coast woman feared her puppy was dying after an “absolutely revolting” incident during a walk.

Ali Bunn, 53, from Arisaig, was walking her two collies at Peanmeanach Beach on the morning of Wednesday, November 27, when her nine-month-old pup, Iris, began wobbling on the way back to the car.

Panic-stricken, Ms Bunn rushed Iris to a local vet in town. But during the drive, the young collie lost consciousness, leaving Ms Bunn fearing for her life.

Fortunately, Iris regained consciousness at the vet after vomiting up the toxic substance that had poisoned her – weed, most likely from human faeces.

Ms Bunn has spoken out to warn other dog owners, sharing that two of her friends’ dogs had been affected by similar incidents.

West Coast walk turned into nightmare

Ms Bunn explained to The Press and Journal how she had been enjoying a walk with 14-month-old Florence and nine-month-old Iris on a “beautiful day”.

She said: “We got down to the beach and had something to eat before I started walking back.

“However, about an hour after, Iris was not just quite herself.

“She got worse quite quickly and by the time I got back to the car she was starting to wobble.

“I knew she had been poisoned, but I didn’t know with what.

“I took her to the vet, and she got worse very quickly on the way there and became completely unconscious.

“After half an hour of being deeply, deeply unconscious, I actually thought that she was going to die.”

Ms Bunn said she was baffled when the vet told her her dog had ingested marijuana.

Ms Bunn continued: “He knew the issue just after having a quick look at her.

“He told me: ‘she’s had marijuana,’ and I said to him, that’s not possible because I’ve never used marijuana.

“He said that she had ingested it and that it was probably from faeces.”

West Coast puppy was poisoned after marijuana intake

Ms Bunn continued: “He gave her an injection to make her sick and she started throwing up revolting human faeces.

“All I could smell was human faeces, but he said ‘I can smell weed too’.

“She vomited and vomited and vomited, and then we just had to wait until she regained consciousness about two hours after.

“The vet said they see this is happening quite regularly and I since discovered that two friends I have locally had the exact same issue with their dog.

“It’s absolutely revolting. To just s*** and leave it is disgusting, isn’t it?”

West Coast dog owner issues warning to others

The west coast resident explained that she has tried to report the problem to the authorities but that doing so is “almost impossible”.

“What worries me there is quite a significant issue but there’s no way of reporting it,” she said.

“So, nobody actually knows the scale of the problem, do they?

“The vet knew straight away what it was and says it’s happening more and more.”

Ms Bunn said she wants to warn other owners of the “regular occurrence”.

She said: “People need to be aware there is human faeces containing marijuana around the place and, if your dog ingests it, it’s quite serious and you need to see a vet straight away.

“If you’re a person that takes marijuana and s**** in public, please bag it and take it away.”