Highlands & Islands

Specialist officers to assist with search for missing scallop diver in Orkney

The alarm was first raised in the Scapa Flow area on Wednesday.

By Ellie Milne
Lifeboat, 'Violet, Dorothy and Kathleen' at her moorings at Stromness Harbour
Volunteers from Stromness lifeboat station have been carrying out searches around Scapa Flow. Pictured is lifeboat, "Violet Dorothy and Kathleen" at Stromness harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Specialist officers will travel to Orkney to assist with the search for a missing scallop diver.

The male diver was first reported missing while working in the Scapa Flow area at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, November 27.

It is understood he is a commercial scallop diver based on the island but his identity has not been confirmed.

A search was quickly launched by HM Coastguard with rescue teams dispatched from Kirkwall, Hoy and St Margaret’s.

Lifeboat crews, two helicopters, a fixed wing aircraft and three Orkney Islands Council tugs also joined the operation across land, air and sea.

The initial search was stood down just after 3am on Thursday.

Scapa Flow in Orkney where a man went missing.
The man was reported missing while diving in Scapa Flow. Image DC Thomson.

Searches resume for missing Orkney diver

Police are now coordinating the efforts to find the diver and confirmed coastguard searches resumed on Sunday.

Officers from the Marine and Dive Unit will travel to Orkney today with further searches expected to take place from tomorrow morning.

Teams from Stromness and Longhope lifeboat stations carried out separate searches around Scapa Flow yesterday.

The team from RNLI Stromness lifeboat shared a post online, stating: “A long and very patient search today by the volunteer crew of Stromness Lifeboat.

“The search was resumed for a local diver who had gone missing on Wednesday.

“Violet Dorothy and Kathleen steamed along the north shore of Scapa Flow, nosing into all the bays as far as Scapa before turning south and along the shore to Holm and the barriers before rounding the back of Flotta and out past Fara.

“The Longhope crew was carrying out their own search at the same time, before both boats were, eventually, stood down. Many thanks to both crews, as ever, for their commitment and diligence.”

Conversation