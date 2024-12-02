New country music festival to be launched in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

New country music festival to be launched in Inverness

The one-day event has been described as a "Grand Ole Highland Hoedown."

By Michelle Henderson
Victorian grandstand at Norther Meeting Park.
The festival will be one of the first events to take place at the newly renovated Northern Meeting Park in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Inverness is going country through the launch of a new live music festival.

Northern Star Country Music Festival will debut next year at the city’s Northern Meeting Park.

The one-day event, described as a “Grand Ole Highland Hoedown,” will bring world-class country artists to Inverness for the first time.

The family event will thrill country music fans across the Highlands, giving them a taste of Nashville on home turf.

What can country fans expect?

On Saturday, September 6, artists will take to the stage to celebrate all things country.

Festival-goers will enjoy a range of activities including duelling bucking broncos, line dancing, country karaoke and cactus toss.

The crown for the best-dressed cowboy and cowgirl will also be up for grabs as you enjoy some hearty barbecue food.

Organisers are expected to announce the event’s line-up in the coming weeks and months as anticipation builds.

Scores of people have taken to social media to showcase their excitement for the festival and share the news with fans from across the north.

The festival will be one of the first to make use of the newly refurbished Northern Meeting Park.

The green space and accompanying grandstand has been under wraps this year as it undergoes a multi-million-pound transformation.

Organisers of the Northern Star Country Music Festival have been approached for comment.

