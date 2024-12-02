New country music festival to be launched in Inverness

Inverness is going country through the launch of a new live music festival.

Northern Star Country Music Festival will debut next year at the city’s Northern Meeting Park.

The one-day event, described as a “Grand Ole Highland Hoedown,” will bring world-class country artists to Inverness for the first time.

The family event will thrill country music fans across the Highlands, giving them a taste of Nashville on home turf.

What can country fans expect?

On Saturday, September 6, artists will take to the stage to celebrate all things country.

Festival-goers will enjoy a range of activities including duelling bucking broncos, line dancing, country karaoke and cactus toss.

The crown for the best-dressed cowboy and cowgirl will also be up for grabs as you enjoy some hearty barbecue food.

Organisers are expected to announce the event’s line-up in the coming weeks and months as anticipation builds.

Scores of people have taken to social media to showcase their excitement for the festival and share the news with fans from across the north.

The festival will be one of the first to make use of the newly refurbished Northern Meeting Park.

The green space and accompanying grandstand has been under wraps this year as it undergoes a multi-million-pound transformation.

Organisers of the Northern Star Country Music Festival have been approached for comment.