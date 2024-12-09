Four in a Bed: NC500 B&B owners compete in Channel 4 reality TV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four in a Bed: NC500 B&B owners compete in Channel 4 reality TV show

The owners of Clachan Garden were complimented on their 'cosy' home - but were criticised for their 'no-shoes' policy.

The couple own the bed and breakfast near Ullapool. Image: Channel 4.
By Ena Saracevic

A Highland bed and breakfast on the NC500 is competing in the reality TV show Four in a Bed.

Doting couple Stephen and Margaret Munro, who run the Clachan Garden, are competing against three other hospitality owners for the title of best guesthouse, judging each other on cleanliness, breakfast quality, and the comfort of their sleep.

Clachan Garden is located only five minutes from the route of the NC500 at the head of Lochbroom.

The pair, who have been married for nearly 50 years, have spent the last two years refurbishing a twenty-year-old house into a rural B&B.

At the start of the first episode of the week – which aired this afternoon – Stephen confidently said: “What we’ve tried to create is a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere.”

“People do say its like living home from home and they love it,” Margaret added.

Margaret and Stephen Munro own the bed and breakfast. Image: Channel 4.

The room inspection

The pair are joined on the show this week by Graham Fraser from Highland Premier Glamping Pods in Kiltarlity, who will host his competition later this week.

Friends Sandie Donaldson and Chloe Watson from Cultybraggan Camp in Perthshire also feature, alongside married couple James and Neil Smith from Upplemore Hotel near Glasgow.

There are four rooms to choose from at the bed and breakfast, with each room on offer for £160 a night which includes breakfast.

Despite most of the rooms being clean, James and Neil said they discovered a dust-covered lamp and hairs in the bathtub.

The exterior of Clachan Garden B&B. Image: Facebook.

Meanwhile Sandie and Chloe criticised the plastic cups and advised it could be more environmentally friendly.

In the morning, Graham – who said sleeping well was important to him – said he slept “awfully” due to dripping water from the shower all night.

The dining area of the bed and breakfast. Image: Facebook.

Guests complimented the “homely” and “cosy” feel to the home, as well as the “lovely” coffee for their breakfast.

However, the group had a heated discussion where Graham, James and Neil disagreed with the home’s ‘no-shoes policy’.

How did Clachan Garden B&B score?

Graham awarded the home a three out of ten for quality of sleep.

Two out of three guests said they would not stay at the bed and breakfast again, with Sandie and Chloe saying they would.

James and Neil said their decision was due to the level of cleanliness and the no-shoes policy.

Graham said: “Sleep is the most important thing to me and as I couldn’t sleep here, it’s going to have to be a no.”

Overall, it was a positive outcome for the Highland bed and breakfast.

The episode crowing the winners of the show will air later this week on Channel Four.

Conversation