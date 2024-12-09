Four in a Bed: NC500 B&B owners compete in Channel 4 reality TV show

A Highland bed and breakfast on the NC500 is competing in the reality TV show Four in a Bed.

Doting couple Stephen and Margaret Munro, who run the Clachan Garden, are competing against three other hospitality owners for the title of best guesthouse, judging each other on cleanliness, breakfast quality, and the comfort of their sleep.

Clachan Garden is located only five minutes from the route of the NC500 at the head of Lochbroom.

The pair, who have been married for nearly 50 years, have spent the last two years refurbishing a twenty-year-old house into a rural B&B.

At the start of the first episode of the week – which aired this afternoon – Stephen confidently said: “What we’ve tried to create is a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere.”

“People do say its like living home from home and they love it,” Margaret added.

The room inspection

The pair are joined on the show this week by Graham Fraser from Highland Premier Glamping Pods in Kiltarlity, who will host his competition later this week.

Friends Sandie Donaldson and Chloe Watson from Cultybraggan Camp in Perthshire also feature, alongside married couple James and Neil Smith from Upplemore Hotel near Glasgow.

There are four rooms to choose from at the bed and breakfast, with each room on offer for £160 a night which includes breakfast.

Despite most of the rooms being clean, James and Neil said they discovered a dust-covered lamp and hairs in the bathtub.

Meanwhile Sandie and Chloe criticised the plastic cups and advised it could be more environmentally friendly.

In the morning, Graham – who said sleeping well was important to him – said he slept “awfully” due to dripping water from the shower all night.

Guests complimented the “homely” and “cosy” feel to the home, as well as the “lovely” coffee for their breakfast.

However, the group had a heated discussion where Graham, James and Neil disagreed with the home’s ‘no-shoes policy’.

How did Clachan Garden B&B score?

Graham awarded the home a three out of ten for quality of sleep.

Two out of three guests said they would not stay at the bed and breakfast again, with Sandie and Chloe saying they would.

James and Neil said their decision was due to the level of cleanliness and the no-shoes policy.

Graham said: “Sleep is the most important thing to me and as I couldn’t sleep here, it’s going to have to be a no.”

Overall, it was a positive outcome for the Highland bed and breakfast.

The episode crowing the winners of the show will air later this week on Channel Four.