Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

XL Bully that killed Aberdeen woman went ‘absolutely wild’ in dog attack earlier this year

41-year-old Michelle McLeod died on Saturday after being attacked by her pet.

Michelle McLeod was attacked within a property on Foresterhill Road
By Chris Cromar

An Aberdeen couple whose dog was mauled by an XL bully that killed its owner have said they witnessed it going “absolutely wild”.

Klaudia Jackowska, 23, and her 25-year-old partner Ryan Gray’s dog was savagely attacked twice this summer by Bailey, the American Bully that tragically killed 41-year-old Michelle McLeod at a flat on Foresterhill Road on the evening of December 7. 

Following the fatal incident, the dog has been euthanised.

XL Bully Aberdeen.
The XL Bully mauled its owner Michelle McLeod to death. Image: Klaudia Jackowska.

Klaudia told The Press and Journal how her 10-year-old sheep dog, Clyde, was at the receiving end of the canine’s aggressive side in August while they were at home.

“My partner started to scream and I heard snarling outside,” she recalled.

“The dog somehow managed to slip its muzzle and had my dog’s whole face in its mouth.”

Neighbours came out to assist and Klaudia claims it took “seven” of them to get Clyde to safety.

She described Bailey as going “absolutely wild”.

Michelle McLeod.
Michelle McLeod died on Saturday night following the attack. Image: Facebook.

Pooch recovers after XL bully attack

Thankfully Clyde was OK after the brutal attack, however did sustain bite marks to his ear.

Usually a friendly dog, Ryan said he has been “a lot more jumpy” since.

Klaudia and Ryan also believed their neighbour’s dog was no longer living at the flat.

“We actually thought the dog got sold or given away in the past two months because of how little we have seen him,” said Klaudia.

When they did eventually see him again, the dog’s appearance had dramatically changed, going from “being mega buff to being quite skinny”.

The attack happened on Aberdeen’s Foresterhill Road

Klaudia added: “The dog didn’t listen to her (Michelle). But from what I saw he was very defensive of her.”

Despite Bailey’s attack on Clyde, the couple said the XL Bully was often a “big softy” towards humans, but went “wild” when in the presence of other dogs.

They concluded by saying: “There’s been a lot of mishaps with this animal.”

It is understood a woman was charged in connection with the dog attack in August.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

