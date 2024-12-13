Weather warning: Fort William to be drenched with three days of rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Weather warning: Fort William to be drenched with three days of rain

Residents told that floods are possible and there could be disruption on the roads.

By Graham Fleming
The rain is set to last for three days. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Fort William residents have been told to brace for three days of persistent rain, starting this weekend.

That’s after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for a large portion of the western Highlands beginning on Sunday at 6pm.

The warning starts from will last until 12pm on Tuesday next week.

The warning was issued by the Met Office this morning. Image: Met Office

The alert, issued at 10.07am this morning tells people across the region to expect “difficult travel conditions and possible flooding in a few places”.

The warning also extends north into western parts of the Black Isle and into Ullapool.

Up to 100 millimetres of rain expected after warning

Further details, given by the Met Office are as follows: “Rain will become persistent across parts of western Scotland during Sunday, continuing throughout Monday before easing later on Tuesday.

“70-100mm of rain is likely to fall widely during this period, but possibly over 150 mm for some exposed hills and mountains.

“Rapid melting of lying snow will also contribute to any potential impacts.”

