Weather warning: Fort William to be drenched with three days of rain

Fort William residents have been told to brace for three days of persistent rain, starting this weekend.

That’s after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for a large portion of the western Highlands beginning on Sunday at 6pm.

The warning starts from will last until 12pm on Tuesday next week.

The alert, issued at 10.07am this morning tells people across the region to expect “difficult travel conditions and possible flooding in a few places”.

The warning also extends north into western parts of the Black Isle and into Ullapool.

Up to 100 millimetres of rain expected after warning

Further details, given by the Met Office are as follows: “Rain will become persistent across parts of western Scotland during Sunday, continuing throughout Monday before easing later on Tuesday.

“70-100mm of rain is likely to fall widely during this period, but possibly over 150 mm for some exposed hills and mountains.

“Rapid melting of lying snow will also contribute to any potential impacts.”

