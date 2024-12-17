Drivers told to ‘plan ahead’ as A85 in Oban closed for five nights

Drivers have been asked to plan ahead while resurfacing works take place on a main route through Oban on the A85.

Part of the Oban to Dunbeg road, known locally as the Bealach an Righ, is to be closed for five nights.

Carriageway resurfacing works on the A85 at Dunollie Road will take place between Sunday February 2 to Friday February 7.

The road is the main route in and out of Oban to the north and east.

The road will be closed between 8pm and 6am with amnesties to allow traffic through the area.

Traffic will be allowed through at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm,12pm, 2am and 4am.

Waiting vehicles will be escorted through the site.

A85 should expect disruption during Dunollie Road road works in Oban

Public bus services, operated by West Coast Motors, will remain unaffected as amnesty times are proposed to match the expected timetable for services; 405, 408, 918, 976, 978.

Croft Road, Deanery Brae and Rowan Road will be restricted to amnesty periods.

People expecting to travel on a CalMac ferry between Oban and Craignure are asked to plan ahead.

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland who will be carrying out the works said: “Due to restricted road widths through a section of these works, we have no option but to close the carriageway to ensure the safety of the workforce and members of the travelling public.

“Emergency service vehicles will be allowed to pass through the site throughout the working period.

“Out with these hours traffic management will be removed. However, a reduced speed limit will remain in place as traffic will be travelling over a temporary surface.”

