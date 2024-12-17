Drivers told to ‘plan ahead’ as A85 in Oban closed for five nights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers told to ‘plan ahead’ as A85 in Oban closed for five nights

The A85 Oban to Dunbeg road is to be shut near Oban town centre for resurfacing work.

By Louise Glen
The A85 Belach an Righ in Oban
Dunollie Road in Oban is to be closed for five nights. Image: Bear Scotland.

Drivers have been asked to plan ahead while resurfacing works take place on a main route through Oban on the A85.

Part of the Oban to Dunbeg road, known locally as the Bealach an Righ, is to be closed for five nights.

Carriageway resurfacing works on the A85 at Dunollie Road will take place between Sunday February 2 to Friday February 7.

The road is the main route in and out of Oban to the north and east.

The road will be closed between 8pm and 6am with amnesties to allow traffic through the area.

Traffic will be allowed through at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm,12pm, 2am and 4am.

Waiting vehicles will be escorted through the site.

The A85 will be closed on Dunollie Road in February.
The A85 at Dunollie Road is to be closed for five nights. Image: Bear Scotland.

A85 should expect disruption during Dunollie Road road works in Oban

Public bus services, operated by West Coast Motors, will remain unaffected as amnesty times are proposed to match the expected timetable for services; 405, 408, 918, 976, 978.

Croft Road, Deanery Brae and Rowan Road will be restricted to amnesty periods.

People expecting to travel on a CalMac ferry between Oban and Craignure are asked to plan ahead.

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland who will be carrying out the works said: “Due to restricted road widths through a section of these works, we have no option but to close the carriageway to ensure the safety of the workforce and members of the travelling public.

“Emergency service vehicles will be allowed to pass through the site throughout the working period.

“Out with these hours traffic management will be removed.  However, a reduced speed limit will remain in place as traffic will be travelling over a temporary surface.”

