Fort William glamping pod praised as ‘one of a kind’ by social media influencer

Emily in Scotland described the spot located in the shadow of Ben Nevis as "the cosiest in Scotland".

By Louise Glen
Fort William glamping pod in the shadow of Ben Nevis
A social media influencer has named a Fort William glamping pod in the shadow of Ben Nevis “the cosiest in Scotland”.

Emily in Scotland – who has 95,000 fans on Instagram and 85,000 followers on Facebook – said people should “look no further” for a unique night’s stay in Scotland.

Inverness-based Emily – full name Emily Chalmers – posts short videos about her trips around Scotland.

Fort William glamping pod was ‘one of a kind’

Fort William glamping pod in the shadow of Ben Nevis
In a video about her trip to the Fort William glamping pod, she said: “I found the cosiest pod in Scotland.

“This is one of a kind.”

As she shows viewers around the pod, she continues: “If you are looking to stay somewhere a bit different then look no further than Kingswood Glamping Pods.

“Located minutes away from Ben Nevis, with amazing woodwork and, a proper tiled bathroom. Which, if you have ever stayed in a pod is a rarity.”

The walls in the pod are a dark navy blue, with touches of gold. The pod has a bed area. a cooking area, a bathroom with a shower and an eating and sitting area.

Fort William glamping pod in the shadow of Ben Nevis
She continued: “And with the most inviting warm decor, this place is so unique.

“I made it a solo trip and had a nice girl dinner and watched a movie.

“And had one of the best night’s sleep I have had in ages.”

She continued: “So if you are looking to stay somewhere a bit different, look no further than this incredible place.”

Fort William glamping pod in the shadow of Ben Nevis
The Fort William glamping pods at Kingswood are for two people and have a king-size bed with complimentary toiletries, tea and coffee-making facilities and a kitchen.

Each pod costs from £168 to £228 for one night’s stay depending on the season.

