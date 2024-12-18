Fort William glamping pod praised as ‘one of a kind’ by social media influencer

A social media influencer has named a Fort William glamping pod in the shadow of Ben Nevis “the cosiest in Scotland”.

Emily in Scotland – who has 95,000 fans on Instagram and 85,000 followers on Facebook – said people should “look no further” for a unique night’s stay in Scotland.

Inverness-based Emily – full name Emily Chalmers – posts short videos about her trips around Scotland.

Fort William glamping pod was ‘one of a kind’

In a video about her trip to the Fort William glamping pod, she said: “I found the cosiest pod in Scotland.

“This is one of a kind.”

As she shows viewers around the pod, she continues: “If you are looking to stay somewhere a bit different then look no further than Kingswood Glamping Pods.

“Located minutes away from Ben Nevis, with amazing woodwork and, a proper tiled bathroom. Which, if you have ever stayed in a pod is a rarity.”

The walls in the pod are a dark navy blue, with touches of gold. The pod has a bed area. a cooking area, a bathroom with a shower and an eating and sitting area.

She continued: “And with the most inviting warm decor, this place is so unique.

“I made it a solo trip and had a nice girl dinner and watched a movie.

“And had one of the best night’s sleep I have had in ages.”

She continued: “So if you are looking to stay somewhere a bit different, look no further than this incredible place.”

The Fort William glamping pods at Kingswood are for two people and have a king-size bed with complimentary toiletries, tea and coffee-making facilities and a kitchen.

Each pod costs from £168 to £228 for one night’s stay depending on the season.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.