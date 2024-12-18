Poundland flats to New Elgin fixer-uppers: Homes for £85k and under in the Moray capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poundland flats to New Elgin fixer-uppers: Homes for £85k and under in the Moray capital

Take a look at the cheapest Elgin properties on the market.

This South Street home is the cheapest Elgin flat on sale. Image: Rightmove
By Ena Saracevic

Are you looking for a home in Elgin? These are the cheapest flats currently on the market.

The first property on the list is in Elgin’s town centre.

This two-bedroom maisonette on South Street is the cheapest flat in the area – and on sale for £75,000.

This town centre home has two bedrooms. Image: Rightmove

Its convenient location makes it the perfect place for those who want easy access to local amenities.

Situated above businesses Clean4Me and Chuck McCall Highland Wear, the flat can be entered by a private entrance that leads to the first floor.

‘Viewing is necessary’ to appreciate New Elgin flat on the market

Meanwhile, in New Elgin there is a spacious one-bedroom first-floor flat on sale for offers over £80,000.

10 Birkenhill Place is only a five-minute drive to Elgin town centre, and just a few minutes walk away from the closest shop.

This flat has one-bedroom and one-bathroom. Image: Rightmove

The estate agent said “viewing is necessary to fully appreciate its quality, condition, and location.”

This modernised home also features double glazing and gas central heating.

The home has a spacious living space. Image: Rightmove

Additionally, there is a rear garden with a drying area, and the buyer will also have an allocated garden storage shed.

Modern Poundland flats among Elgin’s cheapest

Earlier this month, Poundland finally opened their shop inside a new custom building.

As well as the shop, the major refurb also has four new one-bedroom flats on the upper floors.

Poundland exterior in Elgin.
Poundland opened its doors in Elgin earlier this month. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

This one-bedroom flat has a kitchen fitted with a fridge freezer, electric double oven, induction hob with extractor hood, microwave and a washing machine.

Living room inside Poundland flat.
The interior of one of the Poundland flats. Image: Poundland

Meanwhile, there is a bathroom with toilet, wash hand basin, and shower cubicle.

These flats are on sale for offers over £85,000.

Elgin flat in need of ‘cosmetic upgrading’ on sale

The estate agent says this Robertson Drive flat is in need of some “cosmetic upgrading” and it would be an “ideal investment purchase”.

Viewing is highly recommended for this two-bedroom and one-bathroom New Elgin flat. 

This New Elgin home is on the market. Image: Rightmove

The property benefits from gas central heating and double glazing throughout.

There is on-street parking to the front of the property and a shared garden with private block-built shed to the rear.

It is on the market at £83,000

This home needs ‘cosmetic upgrading’. Image: Rightmove

Conversation