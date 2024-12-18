Poundland flats to New Elgin fixer-uppers: Homes for £85k and under in the Moray capital

Are you looking for a home in Elgin? These are the cheapest flats currently on the market.

The first property on the list is in Elgin’s town centre.

This two-bedroom maisonette on South Street is the cheapest flat in the area – and on sale for £75,000.

Its convenient location makes it the perfect place for those who want easy access to local amenities.

Situated above businesses Clean4Me and Chuck McCall Highland Wear, the flat can be entered by a private entrance that leads to the first floor.

‘Viewing is necessary’ to appreciate New Elgin flat on the market

Meanwhile, in New Elgin there is a spacious one-bedroom first-floor flat on sale for offers over £80,000.

10 Birkenhill Place is only a five-minute drive to Elgin town centre, and just a few minutes walk away from the closest shop.

The estate agent said “viewing is necessary to fully appreciate its quality, condition, and location.”

This modernised home also features double glazing and gas central heating.

Additionally, there is a rear garden with a drying area, and the buyer will also have an allocated garden storage shed.

Modern Poundland flats among Elgin’s cheapest

Earlier this month, Poundland finally opened their shop inside a new custom building.

As well as the shop, the major refurb also has four new one-bedroom flats on the upper floors.

This one-bedroom flat has a kitchen fitted with a fridge freezer, electric double oven, induction hob with extractor hood, microwave and a washing machine.

Meanwhile, there is a bathroom with toilet, wash hand basin, and shower cubicle.

These flats are on sale for offers over £85,000.

Elgin flat in need of ‘cosmetic upgrading’ on sale

The estate agent says this Robertson Drive flat is in need of some “cosmetic upgrading” and it would be an “ideal investment purchase”.

Viewing is highly recommended for this two-bedroom and one-bathroom New Elgin flat.

The property benefits from gas central heating and double glazing throughout.

There is on-street parking to the front of the property and a shared garden with private block-built shed to the rear.

It is on the market at £83,000