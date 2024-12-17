Retired police officers find dream home in the Cairngorms with help from ‘Escape to the Country’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Retired police officers find dream home in the Cairngorms with help from ‘Escape to the Country’

Sue and Kath from Southampton have spent the last two years exploring the UK in a campervan.

By Jamie Sinclair
Presenter Nicki Chapman with Kath & Sue.
Presenter Nicki Chapman with Kath & Sue.

A couple who longed to live in the Cairngorms look to have found their dream home – with some help from a BBC show.

Sue and Kath, retired police officers from Southampton, appeared on the latest episode of Escape to the Country which aired on Tuesday afternoon.

They explained how they have spent the last two years making their way across the UK  in a motorhome – named Bertie – following retirement, but want to settle in the north of Scotland.

Before they were shown a range of properties, they explained to show host Nicky Chapman how their love for the Cairngorms came about after a motorhome-related mishap.

A pheasant hit into their windscreen and the couple were stuck in the Highland region for more than a month.

They became captivated with the northern settings, which appealed to both their needs.

Kath explained: “We have quite different tastes. The Cairngorms is the only place we could agree on.”

With a budget of £550,000, they said they were looking for a detached and rural home, with at least two bedrooms, and a large kitchen.

Other requirements were plenty of parking space for their own and their friend’s motorhomes, and Kath was keen for a workshop to work on another van.

Property one – Auchbrek

The first home the couple were shown. Image: BBC.

The first property shown to Kath and Sue was in Auchbrek.

Located in the Glenlivet Estate, the couple would have royal neighbours as the land next to the home is owned by the King.

Upon entering, the couple described the property as the perfect party place, with the open-plan kitchen-dining-living area ideal for hosting.

The living area. Image: BBC.
Plenty of room in the kitchen/dining space. Image: BBC.

With four en-suite double bedrooms and ample parking, the couple’s friends could easily visit.

Outside there was a detached garage, with electric charging, as well as a shally.

There’s also ample seating space with views of Ben Rinnes.

The property was open to offers over £475,000 and valued at £500,000, so well within the couple’s budget.

Property two – Alvie

The great tree makes for a grand view. Image: BBC.

Located near the village of Alvie, the second property had idyllic views of the Monadhliath Mountains.

It hadn’t been lived in for the past four years, so needed a makeover.

A project of a home is something that Kath would like to leave her mark on, she said.

The home has potential but is very bare. Image: BBC.
Both Kath and Sue were impressed by the kitchen, despite not being decorated. Image: BBC.

The couple said they were up for the challenge, especially with the picturesque location.

The 1800s house had a large kitchen and dining space. With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, it had “huge potential”.

Valued at offers over £450,000 the couple looked less keen at the price, considering the massive amount of work required.

Mystery Home – Nethy Bridge

The couple were taken away by the mystery home. Image: BBC.

The third home was located in Nethy Bridge, with Nicki saying that it’s equally perfect for both their wants.

A 15-minute drive to Loch Garten, and an ideal location for Kath’s wild swimming.

Surrounded by forestry views, the location was everything that the couple fell in love with in the area.

With plenty of parking spaces, there would be ample space for Bertie the motorhome and friends to come and visit.

Kath’s eyes lit up at the workshop and garages. Image: BBC.
Kath thought here would be perfect for to fit out a new motorhome. Image: BBC.

With a vast garage, a workshop, and a store, the space would also be perfect for Kath to rework a new motorhome.

Upon entering Sue said the kitchen was “perfect”, and Kath was expecting some quality Sunday roasts to be made.

Kath thinks Sue could rustle up some great roast dinners in this kitchen. Image: BBC.
The sunroom is a nice touch. Image: BBC.

Moving through the home they find an arched open living room, leading into a matching arched sunroom.

The property had three large bedrooms, with the principal having a dressing area and en suite.

To the couples surprise the home was in budget, with offers over £520,000.

Kath said: “I couldn’t have drawn a picture of a more perfect house for us.

“We thought our wishlist was impossible, but you have managed to find the impossible for us.”

Sue added: “As soon as we walked into the kitchen we knew that this was the one we wanted. It’s absolutely perfect.”

Presenter Nicki is set to catch up with the couple on a later episode to see if they got the home of their dreams.

Conversation