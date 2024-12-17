Retired police officers find dream home in the Cairngorms with help from ‘Escape to the Country’

A couple who longed to live in the Cairngorms look to have found their dream home – with some help from a BBC show.

Sue and Kath, retired police officers from Southampton, appeared on the latest episode of Escape to the Country which aired on Tuesday afternoon.

They explained how they have spent the last two years making their way across the UK in a motorhome – named Bertie – following retirement, but want to settle in the north of Scotland.

Before they were shown a range of properties, they explained to show host Nicky Chapman how their love for the Cairngorms came about after a motorhome-related mishap.

A pheasant hit into their windscreen and the couple were stuck in the Highland region for more than a month.

They became captivated with the northern settings, which appealed to both their needs.

Kath explained: “We have quite different tastes. The Cairngorms is the only place we could agree on.”

With a budget of £550,000, they said they were looking for a detached and rural home, with at least two bedrooms, and a large kitchen.

Other requirements were plenty of parking space for their own and their friend’s motorhomes, and Kath was keen for a workshop to work on another van.

Property one – Auchbrek

The first property shown to Kath and Sue was in Auchbrek.

Located in the Glenlivet Estate, the couple would have royal neighbours as the land next to the home is owned by the King.

Upon entering, the couple described the property as the perfect party place, with the open-plan kitchen-dining-living area ideal for hosting.

With four en-suite double bedrooms and ample parking, the couple’s friends could easily visit.

Outside there was a detached garage, with electric charging, as well as a shally.

There’s also ample seating space with views of Ben Rinnes.

The property was open to offers over £475,000 and valued at £500,000, so well within the couple’s budget.

Property two – Alvie

Located near the village of Alvie, the second property had idyllic views of the Monadhliath Mountains.

It hadn’t been lived in for the past four years, so needed a makeover.

A project of a home is something that Kath would like to leave her mark on, she said.

The couple said they were up for the challenge, especially with the picturesque location.

The 1800s house had a large kitchen and dining space. With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, it had “huge potential”.

Valued at offers over £450,000 the couple looked less keen at the price, considering the massive amount of work required.

Mystery Home – Nethy Bridge

The third home was located in Nethy Bridge, with Nicki saying that it’s equally perfect for both their wants.

A 15-minute drive to Loch Garten, and an ideal location for Kath’s wild swimming.

Surrounded by forestry views, the location was everything that the couple fell in love with in the area.

With plenty of parking spaces, there would be ample space for Bertie the motorhome and friends to come and visit.

With a vast garage, a workshop, and a store, the space would also be perfect for Kath to rework a new motorhome.

Upon entering Sue said the kitchen was “perfect”, and Kath was expecting some quality Sunday roasts to be made.

Moving through the home they find an arched open living room, leading into a matching arched sunroom.

The property had three large bedrooms, with the principal having a dressing area and en suite.

To the couples surprise the home was in budget, with offers over £520,000.

Kath said: “I couldn’t have drawn a picture of a more perfect house for us.

“We thought our wishlist was impossible, but you have managed to find the impossible for us.”

Sue added: “As soon as we walked into the kitchen we knew that this was the one we wanted. It’s absolutely perfect.”

Presenter Nicki is set to catch up with the couple on a later episode to see if they got the home of their dreams.