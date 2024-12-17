Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa contract talks update delivered by boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa contract talks update delivered by boss Jimmy Thelin

Boss Thelin also reveals how former £6 million Manchester City signing Palaversa came on to Aberdeen's radar and was signed.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates in front of home fans i the South Stand at Pittodrie after scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts.
Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed discussions to extend midfielder Ante Palaversa’s contract are ongoing.

Former Manchester City midfielder Palaversa was signed from French club Troyes this summer on a one-year deal.

However, the Dons have the option to extend Palavera’s contract by a further two years to summer 2027.

Palaversa, who was signed for Manchester City for £6 million by Pep Guardiola in 2019, has made a positive impact at Aberdeen and pitched in with two goals.

Thelin says the former Croatian under-21 international is becoming a leader within his team.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee.
Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS

Asked if the Dons would prefer to extend Palaversa’s contract Thelin said: “Yes, there’s always discussion about the players.

“I think they’re doing a good job there.

“You can see Ante’s quality as a footballer.

“He is becoming a bigger character in the dressing room and on the pitch.

“I think you can always grow as a leader.

“Ante can perform at a really high level and for him it’s important to try to be consistent now.

“If you think about his background there have been some injuries.

“Every week you see new things from him in a positive way.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“So, we’re really pleased how things are developing with Ante.

“But for me, it’s most important that the player feels like he want to be here and to grow here.

“I trust the process and if that’s the case, let’s see what happens in the future.”

Aberdeen’s pursuit of Palaversa

Palaversa was one of the hottest talents in the Croatian top flight when Guardiola signed him in a big money move from Hajduk Split in January 2019.

Guardiola sent the midfielder out on loan tot Oostende and Kortrijk in Belgium, and Getafe in Spain.

After three years at Manchester City, Palaversa left the Premier League giants to sign a permanent deal with French club Troyes in 2022.

He netted against Paris Saint-Germain in a 4-3 loss in the French top flight in 2022.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored for the defending league champions Paris.

At the end of that season Troyes, and Palaversa, were relegated to the French second tier.

How did the midfielder come onto Thelin’s radar?

He said: “It came from our recruitment department.

“He was in this system and in that way he’s arrived in the last 10 (shortlist), the last five and then the last three options.

“They (recruitment department) are doing a really good job with the way we work and what we’re searching for.

“Then, we have to watch them, of course.

“We work with the background and do all the references and that kind of thing.”

Paris Saint Germain's Lionel Messi (right) and Troyes' Ante Palaversa (left) in action during a French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Troyes, in Paris, in October 2022. Image: Shutterstock.
Paris Saint Germain’s Lionel Messi (right) and Troyes’ Ante Palaversa (left) in action during a French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Troyes, in Paris, in October 2022. Image: Shutterstock.

Palaversa, 24, is a product of the Hajduk Split youth academy.

He is also a former captain of the Croatia under-19 team.

After a frustrating spell with Troyes in France the midfielder recently said he is happy at Aberdeen – and grateful to be at the Pittodrie club.

Graeme Shinnie, Ester Sokler and Ante Palaversa during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack ParK. Image: SNS
Graeme Shinnie, Ester Sokler and Ante Palaversa during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack ParK. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “I always think the environment is crucial for people.

“The players are people and you have to have an environment where you can feel you can grow.

“Of course, there are always demands, and there is always pressure.

“It is to create an environment where we can make the players grow and feel like they have space to grow also.

Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

“There is always a process there in which we trust.

“The players feel that we trust them.”

Ante Palaversa ‘evolving’ at Aberdeen

Palaversa has not given up on the belief that he can star in the English Premier League after failing to do so with Manchester City.

He faces a battle for starting slots in central midfield with captain Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

Thelin said: “We believe in Ante a lot.

“You can see why he was on the radar of those clubs.

“I see the evolution and development of Ante more or less every week.

“I hope we can bring that forward and he feels happy here and can continue to grow in our environment.”

Conversation