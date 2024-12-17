Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa contract talks update delivered by boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed discussions to extend midfielder Ante Palaversa’s contract are ongoing.

Former Manchester City midfielder Palaversa was signed from French club Troyes this summer on a one-year deal.

However, the Dons have the option to extend Palavera’s contract by a further two years to summer 2027.

Palaversa, who was signed for Manchester City for £6 million by Pep Guardiola in 2019, has made a positive impact at Aberdeen and pitched in with two goals.

Thelin says the former Croatian under-21 international is becoming a leader within his team.

Asked if the Dons would prefer to extend Palaversa’s contract Thelin said: “Yes, there’s always discussion about the players.

“I think they’re doing a good job there.

“You can see Ante’s quality as a footballer.

“He is becoming a bigger character in the dressing room and on the pitch.

“I think you can always grow as a leader.

“Ante can perform at a really high level and for him it’s important to try to be consistent now.

“If you think about his background there have been some injuries.

“Every week you see new things from him in a positive way.

“So, we’re really pleased how things are developing with Ante.

“But for me, it’s most important that the player feels like he want to be here and to grow here.

“I trust the process and if that’s the case, let’s see what happens in the future.”

Aberdeen’s pursuit of Palaversa

Palaversa was one of the hottest talents in the Croatian top flight when Guardiola signed him in a big money move from Hajduk Split in January 2019.

Guardiola sent the midfielder out on loan tot Oostende and Kortrijk in Belgium, and Getafe in Spain.

After three years at Manchester City, Palaversa left the Premier League giants to sign a permanent deal with French club Troyes in 2022.

He netted against Paris Saint-Germain in a 4-3 loss in the French top flight in 2022.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored for the defending league champions Paris.

At the end of that season Troyes, and Palaversa, were relegated to the French second tier.

How did the midfielder come onto Thelin’s radar?

He said: “It came from our recruitment department.

“He was in this system and in that way he’s arrived in the last 10 (shortlist), the last five and then the last three options.

“They (recruitment department) are doing a really good job with the way we work and what we’re searching for.

“Then, we have to watch them, of course.

“We work with the background and do all the references and that kind of thing.”

Palaversa, 24, is a product of the Hajduk Split youth academy.

He is also a former captain of the Croatia under-19 team.

After a frustrating spell with Troyes in France the midfielder recently said he is happy at Aberdeen – and grateful to be at the Pittodrie club.

Thelin said: “I always think the environment is crucial for people.

“The players are people and you have to have an environment where you can feel you can grow.

“Of course, there are always demands, and there is always pressure.

“It is to create an environment where we can make the players grow and feel like they have space to grow also.

“There is always a process there in which we trust.

“The players feel that we trust them.”

Ante Palaversa ‘evolving’ at Aberdeen

Palaversa has not given up on the belief that he can star in the English Premier League after failing to do so with Manchester City.

He faces a battle for starting slots in central midfield with captain Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

Thelin said: “We believe in Ante a lot.

“You can see why he was on the radar of those clubs.

“I see the evolution and development of Ante more or less every week.

“I hope we can bring that forward and he feels happy here and can continue to grow in our environment.”