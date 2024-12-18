Man on attempted murder charge after Alness shop stabbing

A 22-year-old has appeared in court on an attempted murder charge after a man was allegedly stabbed in the neck at an Alness corner shop.

Anthony Brogan, of Conon Bridge, is accused of, while acting with others meantime unknown, to have struck the man on the neck with a knife or similar bladed instrument to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

He made no plea when he appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court to face the charge, alleged to have taken place in the Morrison’s Daily store in Coulhill Road, Alness, on Sunday, December 15 this year.

He was represented by Inverness solicitor David Patterson who confirmed that his client had been released on bail.

Brogan was committed for further examination and will appear again on a future date.