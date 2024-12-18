Marillion’s Fish relocates to Isle of Berneray for new life as a crofter and writer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Marillion’s Fish relocates to Isle of Berneray for new life as a crofter and writer

The frontman is bidding farewell to his music career and moving to the Western Isles.

By Louise Glen
Fish or Derek Dick of Marillion.
Derek Dick AKA Fish, of rockband Marillion. Image: Shutterstock

Marillion frontman Fish is relocating to the Isle of Berneray for a new life as a crofter.

The 66-year-old rocker – born Derek Dick and known for hits like Kayleigh and Heart of Midlothian – is moving with his wife, Simone, to the Western Isles.

In an interview with The Times, Fish revealed how after visiting an old friend there, the couple fell in love with the landscape and decided to make the leap to a 35-acre croft, which comes with a rundown house and a dozen or so ewes.

Marillion frontman ‘belongs’ on Berneray

In the interview, Fish – who was born in Edinburgh – recalled how the couple were invited to a ceilidh in a byre on North Uist, where his love for the region was cemented.

He said: “I went outside and began talking to a girl and her name was Kayleigh”

He asked if her father was a fan, only to be told no – but that her mother fancied the lead singer.

Fish said that he felt a “tremendous sense of belonging” on the island.

North Uist - View to Berneray.
View to Berneray from North Uist. Image: Shutterstock.

He also hopes that his new surroundings on Berneray will inspire him.

“One of the reasons for moving to the islands is that I want to explore my writing a lot more, maybe a novel, prose and I’d also love to put a screenplay together,” he said.

“As an actor I’m limited, so if you want a role then write it.”

The couple also plan to open a small cafe and bakery.

Fish said: “It won’t be Starbucks, just a couple of tables.”

He added: “The music business is over for me and I’m not somebody who can sit on his hands.

“I need a new adventure in my life and this is it. We followed the yellow brick road and ended up in Berneray.”

‘It’s time to say goodbye’

His ‘Road to the Isles’ farewell tour – which began with its European leg in October in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Scandinavia and Austria – will end with 15 UK performances.

That includes two dates at Glasgow’s O2 Academy in March.

Fish continued: “I’ve loved the gigs. It was the best I’ve sung for long long time, but I was sleeping for 12 to 14 hours a day.

“I was exhausted. My recovery from shows is a lot longer than in the past and Brexit just makes touring so much more difficult.

“But I’m not bitter. I’ve had a great time and I’ve been grateful for all the sales and support of fans, but it is time to say goodbye.”

Berneray and Harris Estate
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Image: Eilidh Carr.

