Marillion’s Fish relocates to Isle of Berneray for new life as a crofter and writer

Marillion frontman Fish is relocating to the Isle of Berneray for a new life as a crofter.

The 66-year-old rocker – born Derek Dick and known for hits like Kayleigh and Heart of Midlothian – is moving with his wife, Simone, to the Western Isles.

In an interview with The Times, Fish revealed how after visiting an old friend there, the couple fell in love with the landscape and decided to make the leap to a 35-acre croft, which comes with a rundown house and a dozen or so ewes.

Marillion frontman ‘belongs’ on Berneray

In the interview, Fish – who was born in Edinburgh – recalled how the couple were invited to a ceilidh in a byre on North Uist, where his love for the region was cemented.

He said: “I went outside and began talking to a girl and her name was Kayleigh”

He asked if her father was a fan, only to be told no – but that her mother fancied the lead singer.

Fish said that he felt a “tremendous sense of belonging” on the island.

He also hopes that his new surroundings on Berneray will inspire him.

“One of the reasons for moving to the islands is that I want to explore my writing a lot more, maybe a novel, prose and I’d also love to put a screenplay together,” he said.

“As an actor I’m limited, so if you want a role then write it.”

The couple also plan to open a small cafe and bakery.

Fish said: “It won’t be Starbucks, just a couple of tables.”

He added: “The music business is over for me and I’m not somebody who can sit on his hands.

“I need a new adventure in my life and this is it. We followed the yellow brick road and ended up in Berneray.”

‘It’s time to say goodbye’

His ‘Road to the Isles’ farewell tour – which began with its European leg in October in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Scandinavia and Austria – will end with 15 UK performances.

That includes two dates at Glasgow’s O2 Academy in March.

Fish continued: “I’ve loved the gigs. It was the best I’ve sung for long long time, but I was sleeping for 12 to 14 hours a day.

“I was exhausted. My recovery from shows is a lot longer than in the past and Brexit just makes touring so much more difficult.

“But I’m not bitter. I’ve had a great time and I’ve been grateful for all the sales and support of fans, but it is time to say goodbye.”

