Cheers! Stonehaven wine bar Nadarra’s resolves licensing wrangle after major revamp of building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cheers! Stonehaven wine bar Nadarra’s resolves licensing wrangle after major revamp of building

Bar boss Robert Armstrong faced the Aberdeenshire licensing board this morning.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Nadarra Wine Bar and Eatery in Stonehaven
Nadarra Wine Bar and Eatery in Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A new Stonehaven wine bar has been given the go-ahead to continue selling alcohol until revamp work at its premises is finished.

Nadarra Wine Bar and Eatery opened its doors to customers in September.

It is located in the former James A. Bruce Printers unit in the heart of the town that went up for sale following Mr Bruce’s retirement.

As it was…the former James A. Bruce printers on Cameron Street. Image: Google Street View

So far, the Cameron Street venue has been operating on what’s known as occasional licences to allow it to sell alcohol to diners.

That means it doesn’t have a full booze licence yet.

But, premises boss Robert Armstrong faced the Aberdeenshire licensing board this morning as he had exceeded the number of those temporary requests allowed.

The independently-owned wine bar recently lodged six additional requests seeking permission to sell booze between January and March 2025.

Nadarra Wine Bar and Eatery in Stonehaven
Nadarra Wine Bar and Eatery in Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Armstrong had to explain why this was the case.

He also had to clear up why a permanent premises licence has not been applied for quite yet.

Nadarra owner addressed board

Mr Armstrong revealed he can’t gain a premises licence until renovation works are complete at the town centre venue.

“I wasn’t sure when the initial opening would be required so I put in occasional licences to cover from the start of August,” he said.

Refurbishment work has been ongoing at the Cameron Street venue – pictured here when the building was on sale last year. Image: ASPC

“Although they were granted, I hadn’t used them until the business opened at the end of September.

“The business is over three floors and the whole building needed refurbished so, because of that, I’m still waiting on the building warrant certificate to finish it off fully so I can put in the full premises licence.”

The bar manager stated he was still waiting for one or two things to get “ticked off”, but he was looking to apply for the premises licence by the start of February.

What did the licensing board say?

Licensing standards officer Keith Simpson explained that a full premises licence would “not be competent” until the building completion certificates are all received.

However, he said the council could “move forward quite swiftly” with the premises application once the works are finished.

The new wine bar opened in September. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Councillor Jeff Goodhall said he was “quite happy” with the bar’s progress, and noted that Mr Armstrong “cannot proceed until he has the paperwork required”.

“As long as he keeps in contact, I’m happy to continue with the occasional licences,” he added.

This view was shared by his fellow board members and they unanimously agreed to grant the applications.

Read more:

Conversation