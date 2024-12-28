Poolewe owners ‘shocked’ after boxing day shop break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Poolewe owners ‘shocked’ after boxing day shop break-in

A neighbouring hotel, as well as a telephone box, were also damaged at a similar time.

By Ena Saracevic
The shop was broken into on Thursday morning. Image: Google.
The shop was broken into on Thursday morning. Image: Google.

Owners of a Poolewe shop have expressed their shock after a break-in during the early hours of boxing day.

Poolewe Village Store, which also operates as a post office, was broken into at around 1am on December 26.

After the front door was damaged, a significant quantity of alcohol and cigarettes was stolen from the store.

The shop, which is open six days a week, offers the community a wide selection of household goods including fresh local produce as well as fresh bread and milk.

The owners, who are husband and wife, moved to the area two years ago but only took over the shop in February.

They said the tenant upstairs heard the glass shatter and then called the police.

A ‘significant’ amount of alcohol and cigarettes was stolen from the shop. Image: Google.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, the owners said: “It is a shock. I think, from our point of view, we’ve put a lot of effort in making it a community shop.

“We feel that the perpetrator has really let the whole community down – and has certainly let us down.

“There’s a sense of violation. You can’t do this to someone else and not sow what you reap. I hope the perpetrator is caught and punished accordingly.

“Especially during the festive period, it’s a very warm time, with people saying Merry Christmas and all that kind of thing.

“This is the worst time of year to do such a thing.”

Poolewe community ‘surprised’ at theft

“The community who have lived here all their lives, and the police, have all expressed a great deal of a surprise,” they added.

“This is really not a common type of thing in the Highlands.”

The couple said they were “incredibly thankful” to all the help the police and local community have provided.

The Poolewe Hotel had a window smashed at a similar time to the shop break-in. Image: Google.

A window was also smashed at the nearby Poolewe Hotel at a similar time.

Officers have also reported a phone box was vandalised.

Police appeal for information after boxing day break-in

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information from the local community in the Poolewe and wider Wester Ross area following a theft by housebreaking which occurred at Poolewe Village Stores at about 1am on 26 December 2024.

“A significant quantity of alcohol and cigarettes were taken and damage caused to the shop door.

“We believe that a window was smashed at Poolewe Hotel and a nearby phone box was vandalised at a similar time.”

Anyone who can assist the police is asked to contact them via 101, quoting incident number 0222 of December 26.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given 100% anonymously.

Conversation