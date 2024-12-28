Poolewe owners ‘shocked’ after boxing day shop break-in

Owners of a Poolewe shop have expressed their shock after a break-in during the early hours of boxing day.

Poolewe Village Store, which also operates as a post office, was broken into at around 1am on December 26.

After the front door was damaged, a significant quantity of alcohol and cigarettes was stolen from the store.

The shop, which is open six days a week, offers the community a wide selection of household goods including fresh local produce as well as fresh bread and milk.

The owners, who are husband and wife, moved to the area two years ago but only took over the shop in February.

They said the tenant upstairs heard the glass shatter and then called the police.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, the owners said: “It is a shock. I think, from our point of view, we’ve put a lot of effort in making it a community shop.

“We feel that the perpetrator has really let the whole community down – and has certainly let us down.

“There’s a sense of violation. You can’t do this to someone else and not sow what you reap. I hope the perpetrator is caught and punished accordingly.

“Especially during the festive period, it’s a very warm time, with people saying Merry Christmas and all that kind of thing.

“This is the worst time of year to do such a thing.”

Poolewe community ‘surprised’ at theft

“The community who have lived here all their lives, and the police, have all expressed a great deal of a surprise,” they added.

“This is really not a common type of thing in the Highlands.”

The couple said they were “incredibly thankful” to all the help the police and local community have provided.

A window was also smashed at the nearby Poolewe Hotel at a similar time.

Officers have also reported a phone box was vandalised.

Police appeal for information after boxing day break-in

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information from the local community in the Poolewe and wider Wester Ross area following a theft by housebreaking which occurred at Poolewe Village Stores at about 1am on 26 December 2024.

“A significant quantity of alcohol and cigarettes were taken and damage caused to the shop door.

“We believe that a window was smashed at Poolewe Hotel and a nearby phone box was vandalised at a similar time.”

Anyone who can assist the police is asked to contact them via 101, quoting incident number 0222 of December 26.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given 100% anonymously.