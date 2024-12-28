Highland Libraries: A lifeline for communities and a treasure trove of history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Libraries: A lifeline for communities and a treasure trove of history

The P&J met head of Highland Libraries, Julie Corcoran, who pledged her commitment to these “vital” facilities.

Head of Libraries Julie Corcoran
Head of libraries, Julie Corcoran, spoke to the P&J about the importance of public libraries. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Albert Einstein once said, “The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of the library.”

For centuries, libraries have been central to the growth and sharing of human knowledge—and they continue to serve this vital role today.

In Moray, locals were stunned by a proposal last month to close seven libraries in the region.

Meanwhile, in the Highlands, there are no plans to shut down any public libraries, which collectively attract nearly 2 million visitors annually.

The Press and Journal met head of Highland Libraries, Julie Corcoran, who spoke about the “vital” service these facilities provide, in particular for vulnerable people.

The 52-year-old, who has been “in love” with books since she was a child, also revealed what is the most ancient book they have – a “rare” volume from only a few years after the printing press was invented.

A ‘vital’ and ‘free-of-charge’ service

We met Julie at Inverness Library, one of the busiest in the region with 80,000 annual visitors.

She revealed that the two libraries with the highest footfall are Portree and Dingwall, however.

The Inverness-born librarian highlighted how public libraries are “at the heart of communities”.

She said: “Libraries strengthen communities and draw them together; they are an inclusive and welcoming space.

“It doesn’t matter what your age is, or your circumstances, we have something to offer to everyone and that’s pretty much the ethos of our public libraries.”

In addition to encouraging “love for reading”, public libraries in the Highlands also provide a huge number of crucial “free-of-charge” services.

“For pre-school children and their families, we have what we call bookbug sessions, which bring new parents together,” she said.

Inverness Library from outside
The oldest building currently used as a library in the Highlands is in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook

“We also have storytelling and Lego clubs for primary school children, which are very popular.

“We also offer family numeracy sessions with our adult learning colleagues.

“Libraries also contribute to employability as we offer volunteering opportunities for young people.”

She said the “key” role libraries play in supporting vulnerable people cannot be overestimated.

“We have a role to play with vulnerable groups, like elderly people coming in for example, as it may be the only contact that they have during the day. Libraries play a key part in reducing loneliness and social isolation,” she said.

“We also have customers that come in that may be homeless, and it is really important for them to have somewhere to go during the day. And they can benefit from all the facilities we have here and there is no pressure on them to spend money.”

She added: “We also have computers that people can use free of charge and free public Wi-Fi in all Highland libraries.

“Not everyone can afford to have a laptop, and we also have rural communities that struggle with connectivity.

“Digital access is absolutely vital for everybody these days and we’re aware not everybody feels confident using digital services.

“We work in collaboration with our adult learning colleagues who do one-to-one sessions with customers that may be struggling with digital skills.”

Ms Corcoran
Ms Corcoran spoke about the vital services Highland libraries offer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Oldest library and oldest book

As well as providing vital services, Highland Libraries are home to incredible history and collections.

The oldest Highland library 

Tain library opened in 1903.

It was created by Andrew Carnegie, a Dunfermline businessman and philanthropist responsible for the opening of many public libraries across Scotland.

Meanwhile, the oldest building currently used as a library is in Inverness.

Exchange Place (now Castle Wynd), Inverness
The first Inverness public library was at Exchange Place, now Castle Wynd. Image courtesy of Am Baile / High Life Highland Libraries
Andrew Carnegie
Andrew Carnegie created a number of libraries in Scotland. Image: Flickr

The majestic building on Farraline Park was built as a private school, Bell’s Institution, in 1841.

It stopped being a school in 1937 and functioned as a courthouse, police station and theatre before becoming a public library in 1980.

Th oldest book 

Inverness Library is home to the oldest book in the Highlands.

The Natural History (Naturalis Historia) is a tome published in 1476 in Latin by Roman author Pliny the Elder.

Oldest book in the Highlands
Naturalis Historia, the most ancient book in the Highlands, is currently being restored at the Bught Park archive. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It is one of the first-ever printed books and is considered to be the first encyclopaedia ever written.

Ms Corcoran said: “That book is from one of our special collections called the Fraser Mackintosh collection and it belonged to a gentleman called Charles Fraser-Mackintosh (1828-1901), who was an MP for Inverness and a lawyer.

“He was also responsible for the creation of the first public library in Inverness on Exchange Place, now Castle Wynd.

Charles Fraser Macintosh. unknown. Supplied by SOURCE: Inverness Museum and Art Gallery COLLECTION: Joseph Cook Collection Date; Unknown
Charles Fraser-Mackintosh was responsible for the creation of the first public library in Inverness. Image courtesy of IMAG / Am Baile
Invenessiana, book about the history of Inverness Charles Mackintosh wrote
Charles Fraser-Mackintosh also wrote Invernessiana, a book about the history of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“This gentleman also pushed the speaking of Gaelic within schools, and he was involved in the street planning and formation of Union Street.

“He had his own public library, about 5,000 volumes, which were donated to us.”

