Highland Libraries: A lifeline for communities and a treasure trove of history

Albert Einstein once said, “The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of the library.”

For centuries, libraries have been central to the growth and sharing of human knowledge—and they continue to serve this vital role today.

In Moray, locals were stunned by a proposal last month to close seven libraries in the region.

Meanwhile, in the Highlands, there are no plans to shut down any public libraries, which collectively attract nearly 2 million visitors annually.

The Press and Journal met head of Highland Libraries, Julie Corcoran, who spoke about the “vital” service these facilities provide, in particular for vulnerable people.

The 52-year-old, who has been “in love” with books since she was a child, also revealed what is the most ancient book they have – a “rare” volume from only a few years after the printing press was invented.

A ‘vital’ and ‘free-of-charge’ service

We met Julie at Inverness Library, one of the busiest in the region with 80,000 annual visitors.

She revealed that the two libraries with the highest footfall are Portree and Dingwall, however.

The Inverness-born librarian highlighted how public libraries are “at the heart of communities”.

She said: “Libraries strengthen communities and draw them together; they are an inclusive and welcoming space.

“It doesn’t matter what your age is, or your circumstances, we have something to offer to everyone and that’s pretty much the ethos of our public libraries.”

In addition to encouraging “love for reading”, public libraries in the Highlands also provide a huge number of crucial “free-of-charge” services.

“For pre-school children and their families, we have what we call bookbug sessions, which bring new parents together,” she said.

“We also have storytelling and Lego clubs for primary school children, which are very popular.

“We also offer family numeracy sessions with our adult learning colleagues.

“Libraries also contribute to employability as we offer volunteering opportunities for young people.”

She said the “key” role libraries play in supporting vulnerable people cannot be overestimated.

“We have a role to play with vulnerable groups, like elderly people coming in for example, as it may be the only contact that they have during the day. Libraries play a key part in reducing loneliness and social isolation,” she said.

“We also have customers that come in that may be homeless, and it is really important for them to have somewhere to go during the day. And they can benefit from all the facilities we have here and there is no pressure on them to spend money.”

She added: “We also have computers that people can use free of charge and free public Wi-Fi in all Highland libraries.

“Not everyone can afford to have a laptop, and we also have rural communities that struggle with connectivity.

“Digital access is absolutely vital for everybody these days and we’re aware not everybody feels confident using digital services.

“We work in collaboration with our adult learning colleagues who do one-to-one sessions with customers that may be struggling with digital skills.”

Oldest library and oldest book

As well as providing vital services, Highland Libraries are home to incredible history and collections.

The oldest Highland library

Tain library opened in 1903.

It was created by Andrew Carnegie, a Dunfermline businessman and philanthropist responsible for the opening of many public libraries across Scotland.

Meanwhile, the oldest building currently used as a library is in Inverness.

The majestic building on Farraline Park was built as a private school, Bell’s Institution, in 1841.

It stopped being a school in 1937 and functioned as a courthouse, police station and theatre before becoming a public library in 1980.

Th oldest book

Inverness Library is home to the oldest book in the Highlands.

The Natural History (Naturalis Historia) is a tome published in 1476 in Latin by Roman author Pliny the Elder.

It is one of the first-ever printed books and is considered to be the first encyclopaedia ever written.

Ms Corcoran said: “That book is from one of our special collections called the Fraser Mackintosh collection and it belonged to a gentleman called Charles Fraser-Mackintosh (1828-1901), who was an MP for Inverness and a lawyer.

“He was also responsible for the creation of the first public library in Inverness on Exchange Place, now Castle Wynd.

“This gentleman also pushed the speaking of Gaelic within schools, and he was involved in the street planning and formation of Union Street.

“He had his own public library, about 5,000 volumes, which were donated to us.”