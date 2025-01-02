Man assaulted in Stornoway as police hunt for two men

A man has been injured during an assault in Stornoway as police appeal to the public to help hunt down the two men involved.

The altercation happened within a property in the Perceval Road South area of Stornoway.

Two men, wearing dark clothing, gained entry to the property and assaulted a 23-year-old man who was inside.

Police are now asking the public to assist in their investigation into what happened.

Inspector Euan Cowan said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the time this happened to please contact police.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell camera footage near this area, as well as drivers with dash-cams, which could assist with our inquiries.”

If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting reference 4223 of 1 January, 2025. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Follow our Oban and Hebrides Facebook page for news as it happens.