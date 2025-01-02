Five developments worth around £60m coming to Inverness in 2025

Inverness can look forward to a series of new developments opening in 2025.

There are always new things happening in the city, from housing developments to new restaurants.

But next year in particular is shaping up to be a major one in terms of big-ticket projects finally making it over the line.

Four city landmarks are undergoing significant refurbishment and will add to the attractions along the River Ness.

Another multi-million pound project is set to debut just outside the city and will help bring visitors to the Highland capital.

Together, these major additions account for investment of more than £60 million.

So what are the developments and when can we expect to see them?

Inverness Castle Experience

Inverness Castle is due to open next summer after undergoing a £36 million redevelopment.

The former courthouse is being transformed into a major tourist attraction which is expected to lure 500,000 visitors a year.

The interactive exhibition is being designed by Mather & Co. Their other projects include Downton Abbey: The Experience and the R&A World Golf Museum at St Andrews.

The internal fit-out is being carried out by Workhaus Projects.

It has also worked on the World of Golf, as well as the Harry Potter Wizarding World attraction in New York and the V&A in Dundee.

Workhaus has commissioned well-known Highland theatre company Dogstar to create bespoke material and interpretative signage for the castle project.

It is the latest chapter in the history of the site where there has been a castle since the 11th century.

This month the influential New York-based publication Travel + Leisure said the refurbished castle is helping make Inverness one of its recommended 50 best places in the world to visit next year.

A new £4.4 million energy centre has also been created to provide heat and energy to the castle and Inverness Town House.

Bught Stadium and shinty museum

The £9.6 million stadium upgrade, due to open in the spring, will include the country’s first dedicated shinty museum.

The two-storey building will have a large space upstairs to watch games or hold events.

The development will also see an upgrade of the outdated changing rooms and Victorian grandstand.

It is hoped it will increase the uptake in shinty at all age levels and generate new interest in the sport.

The museum will showcase historic artefacts but also have digital interactive attractions for visitors.

Northern Meeting Park

The park has been a major landmark for generations of Invernessians since it opened in 1864.

The £5.9 redevelopment will deliver a new, modern pavilion as a multi-purpose event space for community hire and larger functions.

Earlier this year a project was launched to capture memories of the park, backed by the National Heritage Lottery Fund and led by High Life Highland, in collaboration with Highland Council.

The Northern Meeting Park, Bught stadium and energy centre projects are supported by the Levelling Up fund.

They come under the banner of the Inverness Zero Carbon Cultural Regeneration Project. A

All will have a new heating source contributing to net zero targets.

Whin Park

The main play park in the city is due to reopen after a refurbishment.

The area has been rundown in recent years and parents have complained that play equipment was unsuitable and even unsafe.

In July Highland Council awarded the £500,000 contract to Juniper Play & Leisure Ltd after a public consultation.

Whin Park’s transformation will include a varied range of sustainable play equipment upgraded toilets and the popular boating pond.

The work has attracted £234,988 of Scottish Government Play Area Funding.

The Inverness City Committee also agreed a £150,000 Inverness Common Good award and a further £100,000 from the Community Regeneration Fund.

Old Petty golf course

The second championship golf course at the Cabot Highlands resort is scheduled to be open for preview play late next year.

This is ahead of a grand opening in spring 2026.

It was revealed earlier this year the multi-million pound links course will be called Old Petty after the 400-year-old church nearby.

It is being created next to the renowned Castle Stuart Golf Links which opened in 2009.

The second course, which has a Highland cow as its logo, aims to help attract people to come north and stay longer.

Cabot, the Canadian developer of residential and golf communities, took over the Castle Stuart golf venue in 2022 as its first venture in Europe.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.