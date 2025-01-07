Highland medic killed while serving on frontline in Ukraine

An army medic hailing from the Highlands has been killed while serving in Ukraine.

Jordan Maclachlan, 26, from Ardnamurchan, volunteered three years ago to serve in the Ukrainian army.

This was after Ukraine was invaded by neighbouring Russia in February 2022.

Since then, thousands of frontline soldiers have been killed on both sides.

The tragic news of Mr Maclachlan’s death on Friday. January 3, was announced by his family.

Jordan Maclachlan’s family proud

In a statement, they told the BBC: “Jordan always believed that he was making a difference and we are all so proud of him helping others.”

“We are waiting for further information from the Foreign Office as information is very limited.

“Jordan was a fun-loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

The family said he joined the Ukrainian army shortly after the Russian invasion and had been assisting for almost three years. They have asked for privacy at a difficult time.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson confirmed to the BBC that they were assisting the family of a man killed in Ukraine.

