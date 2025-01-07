Flights cancelled and delayed as Aberdeen Airport works to clear ice from frozen airfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Flights cancelled and delayed as Aberdeen Airport works to clear ice from frozen airfield

Flights to London, Amsterdam and Norway were cancelled on Tuesday.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeen Airport has been working to clear the airfield. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Airport has been working to clear the airfield. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Hundreds of passengers have had their flights cancelled or delayed due to ongoing issues at Aberdeen Airport.

The north-east is experiencing a cold snap, with wintry conditions impacting travel across the region.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office remains in place until noon on Tuesday, January 7.

The Press and Journal reported yesterday that there were delays and cancellations at the airport caused by the lack of deicing equipment, handled by airlines.

However, Tuesday has brought further disruption to flights with several having to be cancelled or delayed.

Flight delays at Aberdeen Airport. Image: Supplied.

An airport spokesman confirmed it was necessary to “pause operations” due to freezing conditions and work was ongoing to restart flights.

They said: “Our teams have been working throughout the night to clear snow and de-ice the airfield.

“Due to ongoing freezing conditions, it’s been necessary to pause operations.

“Flights will resume when it is safe to do so.

“We would advise passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline and to take extra care when travelling to the airport.”

According to the airport’s website, several flights have been cancelled.

  • 8.20am to Stravager
  • 8.50am to Bergen
  • 9am to Amsterdam
  • 10.30am to London Heathrow

Aberdeen Airport has confirmed flights have restarted.

Conversation