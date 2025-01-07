Flights cancelled and delayed as Aberdeen Airport works to clear ice from frozen airfield

Hundreds of passengers have had their flights cancelled or delayed due to ongoing issues at Aberdeen Airport.

The north-east is experiencing a cold snap, with wintry conditions impacting travel across the region.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office remains in place until noon on Tuesday, January 7.

The Press and Journal reported yesterday that there were delays and cancellations at the airport caused by the lack of deicing equipment, handled by airlines.

However, Tuesday has brought further disruption to flights with several having to be cancelled or delayed.

An airport spokesman confirmed it was necessary to “pause operations” due to freezing conditions and work was ongoing to restart flights.

They said: “Our teams have been working throughout the night to clear snow and de-ice the airfield.

“Due to ongoing freezing conditions, it’s been necessary to pause operations.

“Flights will resume when it is safe to do so.

“We would advise passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline and to take extra care when travelling to the airport.”

According to the airport’s website, several flights have been cancelled.

8.20am to Stravager

8.50am to Bergen

9am to Amsterdam

10.30am to London Heathrow

Aberdeen Airport has confirmed flights have restarted.