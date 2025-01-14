Highlands & Islands Search launched for 72-year-old man missing from Kirkwall Enzo Short was last seen at the weekend, carrying a rucksack and pushing a trolley or suitcase. By Alberto Lejarraga January 14 2025, 7:05 pm January 14 2025, 7:05 pm Share Search launched for 72-year-old man missing from Kirkwall Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6669502/missing-man-enzo-short-kirkwall-orkney/ Copy Link 0 comment Police in Orkney are looking for Enzo Short, missing from Kirkwall. Image: Shutterstock Police have launched a search for a 72-year-old man missing from Kirkwall in Orkney. Enzo Short was last seen on Saturday, January 11 around 1pm. He is described as around 5ft 10in tall, with short grey/white hair. At this time, police are not able to provide a picture of him. Officers said he was carrying a rucksack and had a maroon trolley or suitcase with him. They added that he speaks with a South African accent. Anyone with information that could assist officers is asked to call 101 and quote incident 2219 of 13/01/2025.
