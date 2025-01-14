Search launched for 72-year-old man missing from Kirkwall

Police have launched a search for a 72-year-old man missing from Kirkwall in Orkney.

Enzo Short was last seen on Saturday, January 11 around 1pm.

He is described as around 5ft 10in tall, with short grey/white hair.

At this time, police are not able to provide a picture of him.

Officers said he was carrying a rucksack and had a maroon trolley or suitcase with him.

They added that he speaks with a South African accent.

Anyone with information that could assist officers is asked to call 101 and quote incident 2219 of 13/01/2025.