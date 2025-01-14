Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson on new signing Glenn Murison

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is thrilled to have added Glenn Murison to his squad following his return from Australia.

The Pitmedden outfit have secured the signature of the former Huntly player, who can play in defence or midfield.

Murison made more than 200 appearances for Black and Golds before departing in March 2022 for Shepparton, Victoria.

The 27-year-old has been back in the north-east for a few weeks but was only able to be registered by Formartine after the January transfer window opened.

North Lodge Park boss Anderson said: “Glenn’s a player I came across playing against him before he went to Australia.

“He’s really energetic, he’s physically strong and he’s got a good appetite to get back playing.

“We’re delighted to sign Glenn. It will be a new challenge for him but it’s one he’s looking forward to.

“He’s been back for six weeks or so but we weren’t able to get him registered until January due to the international clearance.”

‘He’s eager to get going’

Murison is someone who Anderson has had his eye on for some time and he’s pleased his patience has paid off.

Formartine have been out of action since December 21 due to postponements, but Murison will hope to make his debut this weekend when the Breedon Highland League outfit take on Keith at Kynoch Park.

Anderson added: “It’s good that he wanted to join us and we’ve done a lot of work on it.

“I’m delighted he’s come to Formartine. Glenn had a few options, but this wasn’t something that was done yesterday, we’ve been in contact for a while.

“He’s eager to get going, we’ve had to be patient waiting to get him registered and we look forward to seeing him in action.

“Glenn’s very versatile which is also a benefit for our squad. Glenn’s a bit of an all-rounder. He’s aggressive, he’s really fit, he can pass the ball and score a goal.”

Turra make additions

Turriff United have agreed a pre-contract with Dyce winger Sam Garnham.

The 21-year-old has been at Ian Mair Park since 2022 and will remain there until the end of the season before joining Turra on a three-year contract in the summer.

Garnham, who has made 119 first-team appearances in his career thus far, is not the only Dyce player who will make the step up from the Juniors to the Breedon Highland League next season.

United have also agreed a pre-contract this week with 18-year-old full-back Scott Robertson.

The teenage defender – who has made 46 first-team appearances for Dyce – will join Turriff on a two-year deal at the end of the season.