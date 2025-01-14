Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson on new signing Glenn Murison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson on new signing Glenn Murison

The former Huntly player has joined the Pitmedden side.

By Callum Law
Formartine United's Glenn Murison, left, in action for former club Huntly against Formartine.
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is thrilled to have added Glenn Murison to his squad following his return from Australia.

The Pitmedden outfit have secured the signature of the former Huntly player, who can play in defence or midfield.

Murison made more than 200 appearances for Black and Golds before departing in March 2022 for Shepparton, Victoria.

The 27-year-old has been back in the north-east for a few weeks but was only able to be registered by Formartine after the January transfer window opened.

North Lodge Park boss Anderson said: “Glenn’s a player I came across playing against him before he went to Australia.

“He’s really energetic, he’s physically strong and he’s got a good appetite to get back playing.

“We’re delighted to sign Glenn. It will be a new challenge for him but it’s one he’s looking forward to.

“He’s been back for six weeks or so but we weren’t able to get him registered until January due to the international clearance.”

‘He’s eager to get going’

Murison is someone who Anderson has had his eye on for some time and he’s pleased his patience has paid off.

Formartine have been out of action since December 21 due to postponements, but Murison will hope to make his debut this weekend when the Breedon Highland League outfit take on Keith at Kynoch Park.

Anderson added: “It’s good that he wanted to join us and we’ve done a lot of work on it.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have signed Glenn Murison.

“I’m delighted he’s come to Formartine. Glenn had a few options, but this wasn’t something that was done yesterday, we’ve been in contact for a while.

“He’s eager to get going, we’ve had to be patient waiting to get him registered and we look forward to seeing him in action.

“Glenn’s very versatile which is also a benefit for our squad. Glenn’s a bit of an all-rounder. He’s aggressive, he’s really fit, he can pass the ball and score a goal.”

Turra make additions

Turriff United have agreed a pre-contract with Dyce winger Sam Garnham.

The 21-year-old has been at Ian Mair Park since 2022 and will remain there until the end of the season before joining Turra on a three-year contract in the summer.

Garnham, who has made 119 first-team appearances in his career thus far, is not the only Dyce player who will make the step up from the Juniors to the Breedon Highland League next season.

United have also agreed a pre-contract this week with 18-year-old full-back Scott Robertson.

The teenage defender – who has made 46 first-team appearances for Dyce – will join Turriff on a two-year deal at the end of the season.

