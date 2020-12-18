Man, 57, charged after police discover £30,000 worth of cannabis plants in Orkney residence

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 57-year-old man has been charged after police discovered £30,000 cannabis plants at a property in Orkney.

Officers raided a house in Eday yesterday with the help of the Orkney Drugs Dog charity.

More than £1,000 and equipment relating to the supply of drugs was also seized.

A 57-year-old man will appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court in connection with the finds at a later date.

Chief Inspector Matt Webb, of Kirkwall Police Station, said: “This significant recovery demonstrates our ongoing commitment to disrupting the supply of drugs in our local communities.

“We will continue to target those individuals who cause misery to others through the sale of controlled drugs and we will work relentlessly using all resources at our disposal to ensure they are brought to justice.

“We rely on information from the public and we will take action on information that is passed to us.

“Anyone with any concerns about drug dealing should contact their local police station through 101.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”