Image released in bid to identify body discovered on Highland beach

Police have released a composite image of a woman they are looking to identify after a body was discovered on a beach in the Black Isle.

The body was discovered on January 30, at around 8.30am, near Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Club by members of the public.

Investigators have been conducting extensive inquiries since to establish the identity of the woman, however, so far they have been unable to do so.

An appeal was lodged in the wake of the find for any potential witnesses to come forward as police trawled through CCTV footage in the area to piece together the woman’s movements.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A composite image showing the likeness of an unidentified woman whose body was found on a beach on the Black Isle in January has been released. The body was found around 8.30am on Sat, 30 Jan 2021 on the shore near Fortrose. More here: https://t.co/AOkDdrsk2V pic.twitter.com/EMFEyHf5I4 — Northern Police (@northernPolice) March 2, 2021

Significant response to appeals

Detective Inspector Craig Still said: “We have had a significant response to previous appeals and we are grateful to everyone who has been in touch.

“However, this woman sadly remains unidentified and we are releasing this composite image in the hope somebody recognises her.

“One line of inquiry is that this woman may have been present in the Inverness area prior to being found and we would urge anyone who may have seen her in the city to get in touch.

“We are also carrying out inquiries with colleagues across the country and beyond in case she has travelled from further afield and are using every means at our disposal to identify her.

“This includes assistance and advice from the UK Missing Persons Unit at the National Crime Agency.

“We would urge anyone with any information at all which could help identify this woman and allow us to make contact with her family or friends to come forward as soon as you can.”

Did you see the woman?

The woman is described as being white, aged between 25 and 35 years of age with an athletic build and long reddish blonde or brown hair.

Anybody with any information that could assist inquiries is urged to contact police on 101.