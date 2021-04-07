Man, 43, charged following disturbance in Highland town

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance in a Highland town.
The incident was reported to police around 1.40pm on Tuesday on Park Terrace in Strathpeffer.
The incident prompted a large emergency response as searches were undertaken in the area around the property.
Police and coastguard personnel conducted a search of a nearby woodland, however, officers assured members of the public that there was not considered to be a threat to the wider public.
A force spokeswoman said: “A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace following a report of a disturbance in the Park Terrace area of Strathpeffer.
“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances.”
