Activated emergency beacon sparks search near Brora

An activated emergency beacon has sparked a search near Brora this evening.
The coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Inverness has been called alongside Invergordon lifeboat after the alarm was raised around 5.30pm.
Both Dornoch and Inverness coast rescue teams have also been called.
A coastguard spokesman said contact has been made with local fishing vessels and there does not appear to be any overdue vessels.
More as we get it.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe