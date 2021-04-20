Activated emergency beacon sparks search near Brora

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An activated emergency beacon has sparked a search near Brora this evening.

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Inverness has been called alongside Invergordon lifeboat after the alarm was raised around 5.30pm.

Both Dornoch and Inverness coast rescue teams have also been called.

A coastguard spokesman said contact has been made with local fishing vessels and there does not appear to be any overdue vessels.

More as we get it.