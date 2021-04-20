Tuesday, April 20th 2021 Show Links
Activated emergency beacon sparks search near Brora

by Chris MacLennan
April 20, 2021, 8:25 pm
An activated emergency beacon has sparked a search near Brora this evening.

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Inverness has been called alongside Invergordon lifeboat after the alarm was raised around 5.30pm.

Both Dornoch and Inverness coast rescue teams have also been called.

A coastguard spokesman said contact has been made with local fishing vessels and there does not appear to be any overdue vessels.

