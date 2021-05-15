Auction of rare Islay whiskies will help island community projects

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An auction of rare whiskies from Islay’s famous distilleries will provide a windfall for community projects on the island

The most extensive and complete collection from the island is going under the hammer as part of Fèis Ìle, the annual festival of music and malt.

More than 240 limited-edition Fèis Ìle expressions from distilleries including Port Ellen, Laphroaig, Bruichladdich and Ardbeg will be up for grabs until May 24.

The treasure trove of bottles is part of Pat’s Whisky Collection, the largest private collection of whisky ever to come to auction.

Known only to the world as “Pat”, he decided to part with his 9,000 bottle library last year through a series of auctions to share his passion for whisky.

What’s going under the hammer?

Examples from each of Islay’s eight single-malt producing distilleries will feature in the sale by leading auction house Whisky Auctioneer.

They include the 1982 single cask Port Ellen, arguably one of the rarest Port Ellen’s around, with only 220 bottles in existence; and a Bowmore 25-year-old, 25th Anniversary, bottled to celebrate the anniversary of Fèis Ìle, with only 100 released of this limited edition in 2010.

A Bruichladdich 1994 Valinch ‘Festival Valinch’, bottled for the Fèis Ìle 2008, is one of only 20 bottles, while other early Fèis Ìle releases from Bunnahabhain and Ardbeg includes sought-after 1960s and 1970s vintage single casks respectively.

Joe Wilson, head of auction content at Whisky Auctioneer, said: “Fèis Ìle is an iconic celebration of whisky and Islay culture that draws people back to the island year after year.

“From Port Ellen to Bowmore and Bruichladdich to Ardbeg, this collection of Fèis Ìle bottlings is without a doubt the largest and most complete that we have ever encountered.

“The auction presents the rare opportunity for collectors and whisky drinkers to acquire some incredibly scarce malts that have been produced to celebrate the history of this iconic whisky region.”

A percentage of the auction proceeds will be donated to Islay-based charities and projects that support the island community.

The sale will also feature bottles that have been donated to the Fèis Ìle committee by distilleries to raise funds for the island through the Islay Wave Project, which will focus on ways to support culture, artists and youth.

Charity auction to benefit community projects

Included in the charity lots will be the oldest and rarest release direct from the Port Ellen distillery.

The Port Ellen 40-year-old “9 Rogue Casks” is the second release in the “Untold Stories” series, which explores the history of the distillery ahead of its reopening after closure almost three decades ago.

Florence Grey, chair of the Fèis Ìle committee, added: “Fèis Ìle was delighted to be given the bottles in this charity auction from Diageo, plus a signed bottle from the legendary Islay whisky maker Jim McEwan.

“All the proceeds raised from these bottles will benefit our island community as the funds will kickstart our Islay Wave Project, an ongoing project that will begin after this year’s virtual festival.

“Focusing on ways to support our island’s culture, artists and youth, The Islay Wave Project concentrates on everything we celebrate throughout Fèis Ìle.”

Last month Whisky Auctioneer sold more than £160,000 worth of rare whiskies from the ‘lost’ Brora distillery in partnership with Pat’s Whisky Collection.