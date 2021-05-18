Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has been airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after slipping while attempting to access a boat by climbing across rocks in Wester Ross.

The incident happened near the coast at Applecross, where a wet and slippy boulder field lies between the road and the water.

Kyle of Lochalsh lifeboat was deployed to the scene following a request from the ambulance service, as the 54-year-old’s location was too hazardous to get her straight back to the road.

The injured woman was put on a stretcher by the crew and transported to a nearby jetty, where she was assessed by the ambulance before a rescue helicopter arrived to take her to hospital.

A coastguard spokesman said: “At around 2pm this afternoon, we got a request from the Scottish Ambulance Service to assist with a 54-year-old lady who had fallen on rocks at Applecross.

“She had suffered various injuries.

“We tasked the Kyle of Lochalsh lifeboat and local coastguard team, who managed to get the lady into a stretcher and onto the lifeboat, which took her to a jetty where she was brought to shore.

“She was assessed in the ambulance on scene, by which time the rescue helicopter from Inverness had arrived to take her to Raigmore.”