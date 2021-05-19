Time running out for Highland projects to get hands on funds to aid most deprived

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Projects helping people in deprived parts of the Highlands still have a chance to apply for lifeline funding.

Round nine of the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund is open until Monday, May 24.

The scheme is designed to create and support jobs and fund improvements in communities.

A total of £25 million is available through the fund across Scotland.

Fourteen projects have won grants since the scheme launched in 2014.

Among them, Midmills Creative Hub has secured £1.7 million, Armadale Redevelopment has netted £311,652, Eigg Community Hub Redevelopment has gained £1.2 million, and the Merkinch Welfare Hall in Inverness, has received £200,127.

Successful projects are those focussing on areas that suffer from deprivation and disadvantage.

They also demonstrate strong community involvement, as well as the ability to transform lives and encourage extra investment.

Margaret Davidson, Highland Council leader, says she is eager to hear about the new projects.

She is hoping the region’s strong track record of securing grants will continue for this latest round.

She said: “The Highland Council has been successful in securing Regeneration Capital Grant Fund grants from the Scottish Government since it was established in 2014 and I would encourage any organisations or groups with worthy projects to submit an expression of interest.

“We’ve seen first-hand how successful previous regeneration projects have been so I look forward to hearing details of the new projects and hope the Highlands will benefit from the grant fund over the course of 2022-202”.

The form can be downloaded from the council’s website.