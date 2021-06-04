Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new campaign encouraging visitors to explore and rediscover the wonders of the Highlands has been launched.

NatureScot teamed up with the North Highland Initiative and North Coast 500 Ltd to offer travelers the perfect guide for an escape in the outdoors – after almost a year of lockdown.

The Explore North Coast campaign showcases more than 50 “breath-taking” destinations and hidden gems for people to discover – including Smoo Cave, Duncansby Head, Castle of Mey, Sandwood Bay and Attadale Gardens.

It was designed to highlight the region’s “outstanding” nature and urge people to be responsible when visiting the countryside and coastline.

The initiative also encourages visitors to explore away from the beaten track and focus on wellbeing experiences, such as walking, hiking and wildlife spotting.

David Hughes, board member of North Highland Initiative, said: “The north Highlands has over 10,000 square miles of wild, wide open countryside, rugged coastlines, breathtaking lochs and majestic mountain ranges as a place of tranquillity to slow down, take stock and refresh after lockdown.

“We’re delighted to be supporting the Explore North Coast 500 campaign and actively encourage visitors to respect, protect and enjoy the North Highlands this summer and beyond.”

Encouraging travelers to protect the environment

Explore North Coast 500 champions the north Highland region as a prime destination for eco-travel and is encouraging travelers to be mindful of their environmental impact.

Some of the top campaign tips include planning and booking ahead, leaving no trace of litter, moving on to alternative destinations if places look busy and using local expert guides where available.

NatureScot’s nature reserve manager, Ian Sargent, said the initiative aims to promote the Highlands’ cultural heritage, while also highlighting the importance of protecting the environment.

He said: “The NC500 route showcases Scotland’s outstanding nature and cultural heritage, taking in world-famous Unesco sites, National Scenic Areas and five National Nature Reserves.

“The ‘Explore NC500’ e-brochure features more than 50 destinations for people to discover, including many hidden gems.

“As lockdown restrictions lift, we want everyone to explore our world-renowned outdoors, have an amazing adventure and help conserve and protect our unique nature by following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

“Remember to care for the environment, respect the interests of other people and be responsible for your actions.”

Craig Mills, Head of Operations at North Coast 500 Ltd, added: “NC500 Ltd is pleased to be working in partnership with our friends at NatureScot and North Highland Initiative to promote the safe and responsible re-opening the North Highlands to visitors this summer and beyond.

© SNS Group

“It’s really important that we all work together to help each other through the challenges ahead after almost a year in lockdown.

“With its breath-taking beauty and endless opportunities for getting close to nature, North Coast 500 is the perfect way to explore and rediscover the north Highlands.”