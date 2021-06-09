Thursday, June 10th 2021 Show Links
Man, 63, reported missing from Inverness

By Denny Andonova
June 9, 2021, 11:35 pm Updated: June 10, 2021, 10:57 am
Have you seen George Crich, missing from Inverness?

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing Inverness man.

George Crich was last seen in the Kinmylies area of Inverness at around 1pm on Wednesday, June 9.

The 63-year-old has been described as a white male, of medium build with short hair and white stubble.

When last seen, Mr Crich was wearing black tracksuit trousers, a navy Scotland T-shirt, a black jacket and black trainers.

He is also believed to have worn glasses, which he may or may not be wearing at present.

Anyone with any information or sightings of Mr Crich is asked to contact 101 referencing PS-20210609-2414.