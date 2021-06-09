Man, 63, reported missing from Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing Inverness man.

George Crich was last seen in the Kinmylies area of Inverness at around 1pm on Wednesday, June 9.

The 63-year-old has been described as a white male, of medium build with short hair and white stubble.

When last seen, Mr Crich was wearing black tracksuit trousers, a navy Scotland T-shirt, a black jacket and black trainers.

He is also believed to have worn glasses, which he may or may not be wearing at present.

Anyone with any information or sightings of Mr Crich is asked to contact 101 referencing PS-20210609-2414.