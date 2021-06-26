Mallaig fisherman killed in tragic fall remembered as a ‘gem’ of community

Flowers are expected to be laid at Mallaig Harbour in tribute to a much-loved local fisherman.

Lachlan Robertson, 61, died on Thursday after he and a fellow crew member fell into the sea in the Sound of Rum.

Investigations are currently under way onboard his vessel, the Reul a’Chuain.

In a social media post, his daughters told mourners they could lay flowers at Mallaig Harbour in his memory.

Rachael and Kenna Robertson took the opportunity to thank the community for their “kind words.”

They wrote: “If anyone would like to join, a few people have asked if they can put flowers on dad’s boat tomorrow – the Reul a’Chuain.

“Investigations will be ongoing in the morning, but you are welcome to leave flowers by the statues at calmac in the morning which we will move later, or go to the boat in the afternoon to leave them.

“Thank you everyone for your kind words, the support from the community has been amazing and much appreciated.”

‘He will be sorely missed’

Tributes have been pouring in across social media, describing Mr Robertson as a “gentleman and a true legend” who will be sorely missed by the whole community.

Mallaig resident Maureen Aitchison wrote: “So very sad to hear this tragic news. Lachie was a lovely man, and great character. He will be sorely missed by all in the community.

“My thoughts are with you all in your dreadful sad loss.”

Moira Chalmers from Inverness said Mr Robertson was like a “brother” to her family.

She said: “Condolences to you all, very sad indeed, he will always be remembered, he was like a brother to our family and was a star, R.I.P Wee Lachie.”

Meanwhile, Neil Macdonald from Inverness remembered his warm character and his ability to make people smile.

He wrote: “Sorry to hear this tragic news Lachie your dad, was a character, always had time for a chat, and you always left him with a smile on your face, thinking of you all.”

Mayday call

Coastguards received a Mayday call from a fishing vessel at about 7pm on Thursday reporting that two out of three crewman onboard had entered the water.

The helicopter from Stornoway was scrambled to the scene, two nautical miles north-west of the island of Eigg in the Inner Hebrides, alongside lifeboat crews from Mallaig and Tobermory.

The pair were rescued from the water and brought back on board by the third member of the crew, before being attended to by the helicopter’s winch paramedic.

Despite their efforts, Mr Robertson died as a result of the fall.

The other man suffered minor injuries but did not require any hospital treatment.