Police increasingly concerned regarding whereabouts of missing Muir of Ord man

A man has been reported missing from Muir of Ord.

William MacPhee was last seen in the Station View area of Muir of Ord at around 8pm on Tuesday, July 20.

The 41-year-old is described as being about 6ft tall and of slim build.

He also has short black hair.

Local police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding Mr MacPhee’s whereabouts.

They are encouraging anyone who might have information to come forward.

Sergeant Aaron MacKenzie of Dingwall Police Station said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace William and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Anyone who may have any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 4234 of July 20.