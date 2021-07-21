Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Highlands

Police increasingly concerned regarding whereabouts of missing Muir of Ord man

By Lauren Robertson
July 21, 2021, 11:15 am
Missing man, William MacPhee.
A man has been reported missing from Muir of Ord.

William MacPhee was last seen in the Station View area of Muir of Ord at around 8pm on Tuesday, July 20.

The 41-year-old is described as being about 6ft tall and of slim build.

He also has short black hair.

Local police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding Mr MacPhee’s whereabouts.

They are encouraging anyone who might have information to come forward.

Sergeant Aaron MacKenzie of Dingwall Police Station said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace William and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Anyone who may have any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 4234 of July 20.

