‘There was a massive bang’: Two children injured after rollercoaster incident at Landmark Adventure Park

Two children have sustained minor injuries after an incident involving a rollercoaster at Landmark Adventure Park.

Police, fire and ambulance crews have been called to the theme park, near Carrbridge, after the “family friendly” Runaway Timber Train crashed.

Reports suggest the six-carriage train was fully loaded, with 24 people on board.

Visitors have described the terrifying moment a loud noise was heard around the park and it became clear something was wrong.